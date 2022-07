MISSOULA — The team to beat in the Pioneer League this season is the defending champion Missoula PaddleHeads. The North Division first-half champs removed all doubt at home Sunday, winning their only series of the summer against the South Division first-half champs from Ogden, Utah. Missoula overcame a three-run deficit in the fourth and held off the Raptors late for an 8-7 victory, giving Zootown's pro team a 4-2 win in the series.

