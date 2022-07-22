ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deal, NJ

Lakewood Police Department Weekly Blotter

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday July 16, 2022, Patrolman Connor Woods responded to the area of Holly St. to assist Capt. Langenberger actively in a foot pursuit with Jaim Malka 29 years old of Deal, NJ. Malka became irate towards utility workers that were wiring to serve the area with internet capabilities and grabbed...

Shore News Network

Keyport Man Charged for Theft, Assault in Tinton Falls

FREEHOLD, NJ – A Keyport man was charged by police with robbery and aggravated sexual assault after investigating an incident that took place Thursday in Tinton Falls. Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Kareem Lee, 31, was charged with first-degree Robbery, as well as first-degree Aggravated Sexual Assault with an Armed Weapon after threatening to rob the victim of money and sexually assaulting the victim, while armed with a deadly weapon.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Three Arrested After Complaints Of Suspected Drug Activity

BRICK – Three men have been arrested and charged for drugs after several residents complained about suspicious activity, police said. On July 18 at 7:30 p.m., SCU Detectives from the Brick Township Police department pulled over a car in connection to an investigation involving illicit activity at a home on Homestead Drive.
BRICK, NJ
PHOTOS: Hatzolah of Central Jersey Holds Evening of Appreciation for Jackson Police

On Monday, July 26th, members of Hatzolah of Central Jersey Volunteer EMS organized a friendly professional function, inviting members of the Jackson Police Department to strengthen an already excellent working relationship between the first responding agencies. A great time was had by all who attended from both departments – aside...
JACKSON, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: MAN SENTENCED TO STATE PRISON FOR AGGRAVATED ASSAULT AND STALKING

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on July 25, 2022, Donald Rutter, 53, of Tuckerton, was sentenced by the Honorable Wendel E. Daniels, J.S.C. (retired and temporarily assigned on recall), to five years New Jersey State Prison (NJSP), as a result of his previously entered guilty plea to Aggravated Assault in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:12-1b(1), in connection with an incident that occurred during the evening hours of January 5, 2021 in Little Egg Harbor Township. This sentence will be subject to the terms of the No Early Release Act, N.J.S.A. 2C:43-7.2, meaning that Rutter will be required to serve at least 85 percent of his prison sentence before he may be considered for parole eligibility. Judge Daniels also sentenced Rutter to 18 months NJSP as a result of his guilty plea to Stalking in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:12-10b, in connection with the same incident. The sentences will run concurrently. Additionally, Judge Daniels executed a Permanent Stalking Restraining Order barring Rutter from having any contact with the victim, Thomas Jarvis, 55, of Little Egg Harbor. Rutter pled guilty to both charges before Judge Daniels on June 13, 2022.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

GRUESOME SCENE: Dumont Woman, 79, Beaten To Death, Son Seized

A 79-year-old Dumont woman was bludgeoned to death and her son was in custody early Sunday, authorities said. The alleged killer called police to the victim's home on New Milford Avenue, across from Dumont High School, around midnight, responders said. They found a gruesome scene. Medics from Holy Name Medical...
DUMONT, NJ

