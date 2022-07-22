ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Knicks ‘Excellent Chance’ (To Be Investigated for Jalen Brunson Tampering)

By Mike Fisher
All Knicks
All Knicks
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=428jLN_0gp2muHF00

The New York Knicks surely knew what they were getting into by getting so cozy with Jalen Brunson … meaning they are surely aware that there is an "excellent chance" that they will be investigated for tampering in the Brunson signing.

Oh, and that figures to come regardless of whether the Dallas Mavericks - Brunson’s previous employer - or any other NBA team files an official charge, sources tell The Athletic.

It is alleged that native New Yorker Brunson, whose father was recently hired by the organization, was invited by the Knicks to agree to a deal before the official opening of the free agency window during which they could legally negotiate a contract.

Brunson became a standout in Dallas despite being just a second-round pick out of Villanova, this year emerging as arguably the Mavs’ second-most productive player behind All-NBA star Luka Doncic.

Brunson, who recently praised New York for knowing how to best use him while having described the Knicks as "one big family for me," eventually (and officially) signed a four-year, $104 million deal.

Mavs sources immediately brought up the tampering concept as soon as the Knicks’ flirtations with Brunson became apparent, team owner Mark Cuban later sarcastically pretending Dallas believes no lines were crossed.

"No, they were perfect. I saw nothing wrong at all," said Cuban, while also congratulating Brunson on getting what he “deserves. … That's just the business, that's just the way it works ... that's not my job to determine. That's up to the NBA. It is what it is, it's done."

The Knicks are probably not overly concerned about the ramifications of an investigation, knowing that the last time the NBA found a team guilty of violating tampering rules, the Chicago Bulls lost only a second-round pick after the acquisition of Lonzo Ball via a sign-and-trade.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lonzo Ball
Person
Mark Cuban
Person
Jalen Brunson
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
All Knicks

All Knicks

New York, NY
787
Followers
209
Post
174K+
Views
ABOUT

All Knicks brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the New York Knicks.

 https://www.si.com/nba/knicks

Comments / 0

Community Policy