UMES alum honored

SNOW HILL, Md.- The organization, Worcester County GOLD Inc. is expanding their reach with a bigger space in Snow Hill. They always had a shared office space in the town with a main focus to give the community better access to basic needs. Their organization has significantly grown over the years so they decided to look for a new office. They will now be located at 201 River Street, across from Sturgis Park. We are told this is the perfect timing to expand as 2022 has been their busiest year since they started.

SNOW HILL, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO