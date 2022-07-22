UMES alum honored

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. – Two incoming UMES students were recently honored. Mile Richardson and Hailey Fisher were honored with scholarships at the 2022 International Trailblazer Awards with Olympian Tommie Smith. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
SALISBURY, Md. – Roughly 1,400 Salisbury University students will receive an extra financial boost this fall thanks to SU’s new Maryland Success Grant. We’re told the $1,000 award is based primarily on financial need and will help full-time Maryland resident graduate and undergraduate students who are making satisfactory academic progress and have a current expected family contribution under $10,000 based on their current Free Application for Federal Student Aid.
HARRINGTON, Del.- We checked in with one fan favorite event that made a return back to the Delaware State this year; The Hollywood Racing Pigs. A large crowds awaits, as pigs race to the finish line all in the name of fun. The event features pigs with familiar celebrity names...
WORCESTER CO., Md. – The Boys and Girls Club in Pocomoke invited Deputy Chris Timmons to join their Badges for Balls program. This week they played dodgeball, and it looks like they had a blast.
SALISBURY, Md. – The Paul S. Sarbanes library will hold an event for caregivers and babies to sign. That is sign language. The program is an interactive storytime. The event will highlight sign language and its importance to family connection. Event organizers tell us why this would be beneficial to bring your family out to the event.
WORCESTER COUNTY, Md.- Worcester Tech High School Student, Jazmin Bright, is a returning member of the Skilled Trades, Agriculture, Tourism and Technology Camp, also known as S.T.A.T.T. Bright is an upcoming senior with plans to become a veterinarian and this program has helped her prepare. “All of these programs you’re...
HARRINGTON, Del. – 47 ABC’s Hannah Cechini spoke with Jim Victor and Marie Pelton at this year’s Delaware State Fair. The pair joined Hannah live to talk about a new attraction in the Exhibit Hall this year. Check it out.
SOMERSET COUNTY, Md – The 2022 school year is right around the corner and some parents in Crisfield want to see an end to the uniform policy. Parents aren’t happy. They tell 47 ABC that their kids are being bullied when their uniforms don’t fit. Also, there is an issue of cost when most of these families are below the poverty line.
SALISBURY, Md. – Kind SBY is announcing the very first Rubber Duck Race during SBY Riverfest. Each duck is $1 and 50% of the proceeds will be used to purchase stuffed animals and books for the Salisbury Police Department patrol cars. The officers will give them out to children when they are on call.
OCEAN CITY, Md. – The Ocean City Fire Department is announcing brand new openings for positions at the department. These positions include firefighter and paramedic positions. They say the positions will help save lives and safeguard the community.
HARRINGTON, Del.- Monday’s at the Delaware State Fair allow you the chance to give back to those in need and receive free admission as a reward. To do so, you most donate 5 non-perishable Food Lion brand items. Hunger Relief Day at the fair is in partnership between the...
HARRINGTON, Del. – “And that was really important to one year later after getting Community Project Funding to be able to cut a ribbon and give $900,000 to the state fair and their leadership to be able to make this day a reality,” U.S. Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester said.
PIctured: Seacrets Ocean City, Md. location. Chincoteague is getting its own version of the popular Ocean City, Md., bar and grill Seacrets, which will be located on the southern end of the island. The deal was finalized Wednesday morning, according to Seacrets owner Leighton Moore. He said the Seacrets Chincoteague...
SHARPTOWN, Md. – The Quality Advocates Group from the Henson Scout Reservation dedicated a bench to Lloyd Alexander's memory. On Saturday, the organization held a tribute to honor his scouting and conservation.
Beebe Healthcare is expanding into Milton. Ground was broken on Wednesday, July 20 for the Jerry Ann McLamb Medical Pavilion on Route 16, west of Milton. The facility will provide primary care, walk-in care, laboratory and diagnostic imaging. It’s expected to open next Spring. It is named for Jerry...
SNOW HILL, Md.- The organization, Worcester County GOLD Inc. is expanding their reach with a bigger space in Snow Hill. They always had a shared office space in the town with a main focus to give the community better access to basic needs. Their organization has significantly grown over the years so they decided to look for a new office. They will now be located at 201 River Street, across from Sturgis Park. We are told this is the perfect timing to expand as 2022 has been their busiest year since they started.
HARRINGTON, Del.- Many people come from all over to visit the Delaware State Fair. 47 ABC caught up with some of those fairgoers to ask them their favorite traditions. They told us there’s not just one in particular thing that draws them back each year. We’re told with all the rides, vendors, and food there’s just so much to do. And, each time they come they’re able to make new memories with friends and family.
The oppressive heat over the weekend and a lack of heat emergency shelters Georgetown led to action by the First State Community Action Agency and the Springboard Collaborative. The groups managed to arrange a cooling center on Sunday helping 37 homeless people get indoors in Georgetown between 11 am to...
