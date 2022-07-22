ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princess Anne, MD

UMES alum honored

By Sarah Ash
WMDT.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRINCESS ANNE, Md. – UMES alumna Alyese Justis was recently...

www.wmdt.com

Comments / 0

 

WMDT.com

Incoming UMES students honored with scholarships

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. – Two incoming UMES students were recently honored. Mile Richardson and Hailey Fisher were honored with scholarships at the 2022 International Trailblazer Awards with Olympian Tommie Smith. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
PRINCESS ANNE, MD
WMDT.com

SU announces new Maryland Success Grant

SALISBURY, Md. – Roughly 1,400 Salisbury University students will receive an extra financial boost this fall thanks to SU’s new Maryland Success Grant. We’re told the $1,000 award is based primarily on financial need and will help full-time Maryland resident graduate and undergraduate students who are making satisfactory academic progress and have a current expected family contribution under $10,000 based on their current Free Application for Federal Student Aid.
SALISBURY, MD
Princess Anne, MD
Maryland Education
WMDT.com

Badges for Balls program in Worcester Co.

WORCESTER CO., Md. – The Boys and Girls Club in Pocomoke invited Deputy Chris Timmons to join their Badges for Balls program. This week they played dodgeball, and it looks like they had a blast. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Rise & Sign Program scheduled for July 26th

SALISBURY, Md. – The Paul S. Sarbanes library will hold an event for caregivers and babies to sign. That is sign language. The program is an interactive storytime. The event will highlight sign language and its importance to family connection. Event organizers tell us why this would be beneficial to bring your family out to the event.
SALISBURY, MD
Princess Anne
WMDT.com

Butter sculpture at the 2022 Delaware State Fair

HARRINGTON, Del. – 47 ABC’s Hannah Cechini spoke with Jim Victor and Marie Pelton at this year’s Delaware State Fair. The pair joined Hannah live to talk about a new attraction in the Exhibit Hall this year. Check it out.
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

Parents petitioning to end the uniform policy in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Md – The 2022 school year is right around the corner and some parents in Crisfield want to see an end to the uniform policy. Parents aren’t happy. They tell 47 ABC that their kids are being bullied when their uniforms don’t fit. Also, there is an issue of cost when most of these families are below the poverty line.
SOMERSET COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Rubber Duck Race coming to SBY Riverfest

SALISBURY, Md. – Kind SBY is announcing the very first Rubber Duck Race during SBY Riverfest. Each duck is $1 and 50% of the proceeds will be used to purchase stuffed animals and books for the Salisbury Police Department patrol cars. The officers will give them out to children when they are on call.
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

OCFD announces new job openings

OCEAN CITY, Md. – The Ocean City Fire Department is announcing brand new openings for positions at the department. These positions include firefighter and paramedic positions. They say the positions will help save lives and safeguard the community. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
OCEAN CITY, MD
shoredailynews.com

Seacrets coming to Chincoteague

PIctured: Seacrets Ocean City, Md. location. Chincoteague is getting its own version of the popular Ocean City, Md., bar and grill Seacrets, which will be located on the southern end of the island. The deal was finalized Wednesday morning, according to Seacrets owner Leighton Moore. He said the Seacrets Chincoteague...
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

Quality Advocates Group dedicates bench in Sharptown

SHARPTOWN, Md. – The Quality Advocates Group from the Henson Scout Reservation dedicated a bench to Lloyd Alexander’s memory. On Saturday, the organization held a tribute to honor his scouting and conservation. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
SHARPTOWN, MD
NewsBreak
WDEL 1150AM

Beebe to open new facility in Milton

Beebe Healthcare is expanding into Milton. Ground was broken on Wednesday, July 20 for the Jerry Ann McLamb Medical Pavilion on Route 16, west of Milton. The facility will provide primary care, walk-in care, laboratory and diagnostic imaging. It’s expected to open next Spring. It is named for Jerry...
MILTON, DE
WMDT.com

Worcester County GOLD holding ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate new Snow Hill space

SNOW HILL, Md.- The organization, Worcester County GOLD Inc. is expanding their reach with a bigger space in Snow Hill. They always had a shared office space in the town with a main focus to give the community better access to basic needs. Their organization has significantly grown over the years so they decided to look for a new office. They will now be located at 201 River Street, across from Sturgis Park. We are told this is the perfect timing to expand as 2022 has been their busiest year since they started.
SNOW HILL, MD
WMDT.com

Delaware State Fair visitors share their favorite experiences on opening day

HARRINGTON, Del.- Many people come from all over to visit the Delaware State Fair. 47 ABC caught up with some of those fairgoers to ask them their favorite traditions. They told us there’s not just one in particular thing that draws them back each year. We’re told with all the rides, vendors, and food there’s just so much to do. And, each time they come they’re able to make new memories with friends and family.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Two organizations helped homeless in Georgetown get relief from heat

The oppressive heat over the weekend and a lack of heat emergency shelters Georgetown led to action by the First State Community Action Agency and the Springboard Collaborative. The groups managed to arrange a cooling center on Sunday helping 37 homeless people get indoors in Georgetown between 11 am to...
GEORGETOWN, DE

