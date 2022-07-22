ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Panthers Announce Jersey Number Changes

By Schuyler Callihan
 4 days ago

New year, new number for a few guys.

A couple of days after being acquired via trade from the Cleveland Browns, quarterback Baker Mayfield struck a deal with veteran punter Johnny Hekker for the No. 6 jersey.

"I made a deal in my own negotiating with Johnny. Obviously, when it comes to a four-time All-Pro you have to ask for permission and he was willing to make that sacrifice. He's a guy that's got a chip on his shoulder as well. You know, undrafted free agent that spent his whole career with the Rams and now he's got a chip on his shoulder. But I've had fun getting to know him over the phone. He seems like a great guy and a great leader.

"You know, six is special to me. Not because it was ever my favorite number. It was the number I was given as a walk-on at Texas Tech and when I transferred, people at Oklahoma thought it was my favorite number, so they just gave it to me again. And so it's just stuck with me. To me, it kind of symbolizes my story and I truly enjoy being able to represent that. It's something special to me now, but at first it was not. I'm thankful for Johnny being reasonable and giving up his number for such a veteran of that many years."

With Hekker giving up No. 6, it caused further number shuffling on the roster. Friday morning, the Panthers revealed the updated changes.

QB Baker Mayfield - No. 6

P Johnny Hekker - No. 10

WR Ra'Shaun Henry - No. 13

S Xavier Woods - No. 25

LB Arron Mosby - No. 46

LB Khalan Tolson - No. 48

DE Amaré Barno - No. 90

LB Jacob Tuioti-Mariner - No. 94

