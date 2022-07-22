ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, WV

Anthony Alexander Joseph Julian

WVNews
 4 days ago

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Anthony Alexander Joseph Julian, 80, of Fairmont,...

WVNews

Timothy Delaney Houston

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Timothy Delaney Houston, 43, of Morgantown, passed away at home on July 22, 2022, after a long battle with chronic illness. Tim was born September 19, 1978, a son of Brian D. Houston and Nancy J. Anderson Houston of Morgantown.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Ronald John 'Ronnie' Stuttler

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Ronald John “Ronnie” Stuttler, 77, of Shinnston, died unexpectedly on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at his residence. He was born April 16, 1945, in Clarksburg, son of the late Denzil Franklin Stuttler and Mary Jane (Cassady) Stuttler.
SHINNSTON, WV
WVNews

William Jackson “Jack” Gaston

WESTON — William Jackson “Jack” Gaston, 92, of Weston passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at the Manchin Assisted Living in White Oaks of Bridgeport. Jack was born in Weston on January 14, 1930, son of the late Stokes and Dorotha R. (Ramsburg) Gaston. Jack was united in marriage on January 19, 1988 to Norma J. (Miller) Gaston, who survives.
WESTON, WV
WVNews

Pleas set aside in Barlow murder

KINGWOOD — Two murder convictions in the 2019 death of Phillip “Buckie” Barlow were set aside Monday, but the prosecutor said he will seek new indictments against the same people through a special grand jury on Thursday. On June 28, Laura Lynn Martin, 38, and Robert Joseph...
KINGWOOD, WV
WVNews

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Fairmont State Director of Athletics Greg Bamberger has named Brooke Sulli…
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Lewis Commission updated on sludge removal

Weston Sanitary Board Director Dee Evans spoke to the Lewis County Commission at the commission’s Tuesday, July 26, meeting regarding the sludge removal process at the sanitary plant. Earlier this year, commissioners approved partial funding for sludge removal, with the cost being shared by the City of Weston and...
WESTON, WV
#Wv News
WVNews

Maple Spring Family Life Center asks for ARPA help

KINGWOOD — The latest application for American Rescue Plan Act funds received by the Preston County commissioners is to help complete a shelter in the Aurora area. Krista Hayes asked commissioners to contribute ARPA funds to the Maple Spring Church Family Life Center, which could be used as a shelter if needed.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Stellar Support Services now serving Preston County

BRUCETON MILLS — A program that provides guidance to empower intellectually disabled adults is now available to county residents. Vickie D’Avanzo, owner of Stellar Support Services in Bruceton Mills, said the program provides meaningful experiences in a supportive environment that enables clients to realize their full potential.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Tom McConnell inducted into Agriculture and Forestry Hall of Fame

JACKSON’S MILL – Thomas R. “Tom” McConnell of Terra Alta was among the 2022 inductees into the West Virginia Agriculture and Forestry Hall of Fame Saturday. “The people we are honoring this year have worked their entire careers promoting West Virginia agriculture,” said Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt. “It is important we recognize the work of these great West Virginians.”
TERRA ALTA, WV
NewsBreak
WVNews

Notebook: WVU football roster rounding into place

With the start of preseason football practice just a little over a week away for the Mountaineers, their football roster is rounding into place. Most of West Virginia’s 33 signees for its class of 2022 enrolled at WVU either in January or earlier this summer. Just a few were not in school by mid-June, but a couple of those have now moved to Morgantown.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Preston's towns need help with bridges, roads

Last week, the Preston County Commission learned of another failing bridge in the county that is not owned by the state Division of Highways. The Mill Street bridge in Bruceton Mills provides access to the dam, which is a major recreational facility not just for the town, but the county. It also provided – before its deterioration – quicker access for fire and EMS.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Catalytic converter thefts on the rise

KINGWOOD – AAA East Central warns that catalytic converter thefts are on the rise. Preston County Sheriff Paul “Moe” Pritt said there has been a slight increase in catalytic converter thefts in the county but said it’s a practice that has been going on intermittently for years.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Kingwood considers use of downtown green space

KINGWOOD – Balancing green space and space for new business is not easy. The City of Kingwood has taken possession of three South Price Street properties and with two demolished and the third demolition pending, there’s been no discussion of what to do with the now vacant space.
KINGWOOD, WV
WVNews

Eight inducted into International Education Honor Society at Glenville State University

GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Eight Glenville State University students have been installed as new members of the international education honor society, Kappa Delta Pi (KDP). The students all took the oath as the newest KDP members at a ceremony held on campus at the end of the spring semester. Those inducted were: Abigail Taylor, Madison Shepherd, Heather Sears, Emily Lewis, Cameron Knopp, Samantha Hall, Myrtle Copen and Stormie Alverson.
GLENVILLE, WV
WVNews

WVU to meet Purdue in first round of Phil Knight Legacy

The Mountaineer men’s basketball team will face Purdue in the first round of the 2022 Phil Knight Legacy on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24, in Portland, Oregon. WVU’s second-round contest will take place on Friday, Nov. 25, against either Portland State or Gonzaga. Duke, Oregon State, Florida and Xavier are in the other half of the bracket in the eight-team event.
PORTLAND, OR

