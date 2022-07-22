Anthony Alexander Joseph Julian

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Timothy Delaney Houston, 43, of Morgantown, passed away at home on July 22, 2022, after a long battle with chronic illness. Tim was born September 19, 1978, a son of Brian D. Houston and Nancy J. Anderson Houston of Morgantown.
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Ronald John “Ronnie” Stuttler, 77, of Shinnston, died unexpectedly on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at his residence. He was born April 16, 1945, in Clarksburg, son of the late Denzil Franklin Stuttler and Mary Jane (Cassady) Stuttler.
WESTON — William Jackson “Jack” Gaston, 92, of Weston passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at the Manchin Assisted Living in White Oaks of Bridgeport. Jack was born in Weston on January 14, 1930, son of the late Stokes and Dorotha R. (Ramsburg) Gaston. Jack was united in marriage on January 19, 1988 to Norma J. (Miller) Gaston, who survives.
KINGWOOD — Two murder convictions in the 2019 death of Phillip “Buckie” Barlow were set aside Monday, but the prosecutor said he will seek new indictments against the same people through a special grand jury on Thursday. On June 28, Laura Lynn Martin, 38, and Robert Joseph...
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A Calhoun County man serving time for drug convictions in Upshur and Roane counties has been sentenced to another 1-5 years by Harrison County Chief Judge Christopher J. McCarthy for fleeing with reckless indifference. Nathan Gregory Selmon, 38, of Arnoldsburg, fled on Interstate 79...
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The 2018 recipient of the Evans Award as West Virginia’s top high school player while at Fairmont Senior, Taevon Horton’s basketball journey has taken him from Division I (West Virginia University) to JUCO (Missouri State West Plains) to NAIA (University of Pikeville).
Weston Sanitary Board Director Dee Evans spoke to the Lewis County Commission at the commission’s Tuesday, July 26, meeting regarding the sludge removal process at the sanitary plant. Earlier this year, commissioners approved partial funding for sludge removal, with the cost being shared by the City of Weston and...
KINGWOOD — The latest application for American Rescue Plan Act funds received by the Preston County commissioners is to help complete a shelter in the Aurora area. Krista Hayes asked commissioners to contribute ARPA funds to the Maple Spring Church Family Life Center, which could be used as a shelter if needed.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Federico Seifarth, M.D., surgeon-in-chief at WVU Medicine Children’s, is eagerly awaiting the opening of the new Children’s Hospital at the end of September. The new facility will allow the healthcare system’s pediatric surgery division to continue growing and expanding care options available to patients...
BRUCETON MILLS — A program that provides guidance to empower intellectually disabled adults is now available to county residents. Vickie D’Avanzo, owner of Stellar Support Services in Bruceton Mills, said the program provides meaningful experiences in a supportive environment that enables clients to realize their full potential.
JACKSON’S MILL – Thomas R. “Tom” McConnell of Terra Alta was among the 2022 inductees into the West Virginia Agriculture and Forestry Hall of Fame Saturday. “The people we are honoring this year have worked their entire careers promoting West Virginia agriculture,” said Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt. “It is important we recognize the work of these great West Virginians.”
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Clarksburg Water Board on Tuesday approved an $11 million contract with The Thrasher Group for work on a project that will replace the utility's service lines that contain lead. The contract totals $11,198,000 for engineering work on a 42-month project that will replace...
With the start of preseason football practice just a little over a week away for the Mountaineers, their football roster is rounding into place. Most of West Virginia’s 33 signees for its class of 2022 enrolled at WVU either in January or earlier this summer. Just a few were not in school by mid-June, but a couple of those have now moved to Morgantown.
A pair of Mountaineers, senior defensive tackle Dante Stills and senior cornerback Charles Woods, are two of 85 defensive standouts from 61 FBS schools who have been selected to the 2022 Bronko Nagurski Award Watch List. The Nagurski is presented annually by the Charlotte (N.C.) Touchdown Club to the top...
Last week, the Preston County Commission learned of another failing bridge in the county that is not owned by the state Division of Highways. The Mill Street bridge in Bruceton Mills provides access to the dam, which is a major recreational facility not just for the town, but the county. It also provided – before its deterioration – quicker access for fire and EMS.
KINGWOOD – AAA East Central warns that catalytic converter thefts are on the rise. Preston County Sheriff Paul “Moe” Pritt said there has been a slight increase in catalytic converter thefts in the county but said it’s a practice that has been going on intermittently for years.
KINGWOOD – Balancing green space and space for new business is not easy. The City of Kingwood has taken possession of three South Price Street properties and with two demolished and the third demolition pending, there’s been no discussion of what to do with the now vacant space.
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Eight Glenville State University students have been installed as new members of the international education honor society, Kappa Delta Pi (KDP). The students all took the oath as the newest KDP members at a ceremony held on campus at the end of the spring semester. Those inducted were: Abigail Taylor, Madison Shepherd, Heather Sears, Emily Lewis, Cameron Knopp, Samantha Hall, Myrtle Copen and Stormie Alverson.
The Mountaineer men’s basketball team will face Purdue in the first round of the 2022 Phil Knight Legacy on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24, in Portland, Oregon. WVU’s second-round contest will take place on Friday, Nov. 25, against either Portland State or Gonzaga. Duke, Oregon State, Florida and Xavier are in the other half of the bracket in the eight-team event.
