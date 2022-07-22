Anthony Alexander Joseph Julian

With the start of preseason football practice just a little over a week away for the Mountaineers, their football roster is rounding into place. Most of West Virginia’s 33 signees for its class of 2022 enrolled at WVU either in January or earlier this summer. Just a few were not in school by mid-June, but a couple of those have now moved to Morgantown.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 3 HOURS AGO