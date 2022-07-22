Missing man on Lac La Belle presumed dead

OCONOMOWOC — Town of Oconomowoc Police Department incident reports contained the names of the two individuals who drowned within a few days of each other. Agean Yang, 32 and Elijahwan Green, 35, both from Milwaukee, died in Lac La Belle. Following two drownings in separate incidents last week, local...
TOWN OF OCONOMOWOC — A second body has been recovered from Lac La Belle on Sunday. Two men have drowned in the lake in separate incidents since Thursday evening, according to authorities. Two dead in Lac La Belle drownings. Both men were reported missing after leaving their boats to...
7:12 a.m. Monday — The Parks and Recreation Department staff reported graffiti spray painted on the playground and sidewalk in the 2500 block of Pebble Valley Road. An incident report was created. Read the full blotter every day in The Freeman. Subscribe at: gmtoday.com/wfsubscribe.
TOWN OF OCONOMOWOC — For the second time in four days, dive teams are back in Lac La Belle searching for a missing person, according to the Western Lakes Fire District. At 3:44 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, the Waukesha County Communications Center received multiple calls reporting a distressed swimmer in Lac La Belle.
11:43 p.m. Sunday — A caller in the 500 block of Oakland Avenue reported a man dressed in all black was attempting to get into the caller’s garage. According to the log, the man crawled into the window of the garage and had a flashlight. The man then was exiting the window of the garage with beer. The man then crawled back into the garage and then picked up items to walk towards the bike path. The suspect was approximately two houses west of Greenfield trying to hide in something. According to the log, announcements were given. The man called 911 and whispered stating there was a man downtown that has a gun. Contact was made with the man hiding in a tree.
WAUKESHA — A report from SmartAsset ranked Waukesha County as the second-wealthiest county in Wisconsin. To identify the wealthiest counties, SmartAsset compared all U.S. counties across three metrics: investment income, property value and per capita income. Then the wealth index was calculated based on a combination of those three metrics, ranking the counties accordingly.
GRAFTON — The owners of the Greek Bistro that was slated to come to Grafton this fall say they are pulling the plug on their plans. Kiriako Kalpakidis posted the news on the Greek Street Bistro Facebook page. He had planned to buy the former Slow Pokes building at 1229 12th Ave. The restaurant would have been the first brick-and-mortar location for the owner.
MEQUON - While those who attended Johnson Level & Tool’s 75th anniversary open house July 14 were celebrating the company’s past, they were also looking forward to its future. Begun as a small wood level manufacturing company, the company is now a global manufacturer of high-quality levels, lasers...
Laurel Irene Scheuren, 66, of Watertown formerly of Waukesha, passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at her home. She was born October 31, 1955, the daughter of Norbert and Frances (nee Patricki) Scheuren. Laurel worked at the Training Center in Waukesha as a coupon clipper. In her free time she enjoyed clipping coupons, visiting her family and listening to music.
Known to close friends as "Skitz." Preceded in death by close friend Susan Marks. Born August 6, 1960. Passed away July 3, 2022. Joel was born in Milwaukee, and the family moved to Mequon in 1966. He attended Homestead High School. He later moved back to Milwaukee, then Beaver Dam, and finally returned to Milwaukee. The last 8 years he lived in Green Bay, close to his younger sister Tia. They had a strong bond.
WEST BEND — Christy Mac’s, a downtown boutique with a vision of empowering women to feel confident in their own skin, is celebrating one year in West Bend this week. Created by two sisters, who hoped to combine their passion for online shopping and supporting women into a successful business venture, Christy Mac’s initially began in the home of sister Christy Lafontant. The pair launched the brand with online shopping and live sales before opening a physical storefront, a quaint space that Lafontant had set her heart on for a year.
CEDARBURG — School has yet to start back up, but the new Cedarburg School District Superintendent Jeridon Clark has been hard at work preparing for his first school year in his role. Clark, the former assistant superintendent of educational services at Mequon-Thiensville School District, was selected by the Cedarburg...
Peggy (nee Burhop) Jaeger, 66, of Grafton, was called to her heavenly home on Wednesday July 20, 2022, with her husband by her side. Peggy was born in Port Washington on February 6, 1956, to the late Harold and Beatrice (nee Riewe) Burhop. Peggy grew up on the family farm in Grafton and graduated from Grafton High School in 1974. She married her husband, William “Bill” Jaeger, on July 21, 1984, and moved to Cedarburg where they raised their family. Bill and Peggy inherited her family’s farm and moved back to Grafton in 2009. Her greatest joy was spending time with family, especially her grandsons who affectionately called her Mimi.
Dec. 24, 1942 - July 17, 2022. Barbara Jane Argabright (nee Schatz) of West Bend, passed away on July 17, 2022 at the age of 79. She was born December 24, 1942 in Cincinnati, OH, to the late Robert and Jane (nee Calhoun) Schatz. She was a longtime resident of Cedarburg prior to moving to West Bend in 1992.
CEDARBURG — GROTH Design Group recently announced the hiring of Zach Thiel as a project designer and Madelyn Fuller as an interior designer. Thiel and Fuller will both join GROTH Design Group’s Cedarburg office, and will support the firm’s full suite of market sector clients served by the firm’s Cedarburg, Appleton and Milwaukee locations.
WAUKESHA — Competitive gymnastics, a longstanding program at the Waukesha YMCA, has been discontinued. Chris Becker, CEO YMCA of Greater Waukesha County, said as a not-for-profit organization, the YMCA is committed to providing relevant programs and services. During the height of the pandemic that became even more challenging. Becker said program participation has varied and labor shortages impact the ability to provide some specialized programs and staffing costs have increased dramatically, putting a strain on an already tight financial plan.
For the second time in two years, State Rep. Rob Brooks, R-Saukville, is facing a challenge from within his party for his Wisconsin Assembly District 60 seat. Samuel Krieg, a 22-year-old Cedarburg High School graduate, is running against Brooks for the Republican nomination, on the Aug. 9 primary ballot. In...
WASHINGTON COUNTY — Residents in State Assembly District 59 will be choosing a new representative for the Wisconsin State Assembly this year, as the current representative, Rep. Timothy Ramthun, is running for governor. Candidates Vinny Egle and Ty Bodden will face each other in the Republican primary during the Aug. 9 primary elections to see who will advance to the November midterm election.
Feb. 15, 1945 - July 20, 2022. Bernard “Bernie” A. Anderson of Waukesha was given by God on February 15, 1945, and was given back to God on July 20, 2022, at the age of 77. He was born in Waukesha, the son of Clarence E. and Catherine P. (nee Pittman) Anderson.
Comments / 0