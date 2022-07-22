ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hannibal, NY

Steven Wayne Joss

By Contributor
Oswego County Today
Oswego County Today
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HANNIBAL, NY – Steven Wayne Joss, 78, of Fairview, Texas, formerly of Hannibal, New York, passed away at home on Monday, July 18, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. A man with many hobbies...

oswegocountytoday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Oswego County Today

Stuart L. DeMar

OSWEGO – Stuart L. DeMar, 81, of Oswego, New York, passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022, after a long illness. Born in Oswego, a son to the late Ernest and Dorothy DeMar. Stuart served in the National Guard and was in the New Haven Volunteer Fire Department for over 20 years.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Jeff Richard Wallace II

OSWEGO – Jeff Richard Wallace II, 27, of Oswego, New York, went to be with the Lord on July 22, 2022. Born in Syracuse, New York, he was the son of Jeff R. and Marian J. (Gianetto) Wallace. He was an answer to our prayers and a true gift to our lives.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Jane M. Daniels

FULTON – Jane M. Daniels, age 77, of Fulton, New York, passed peacefully in the arms of her daughter after enduring COPD for many years on July 23, 2022. Jane was the daughter of the late, Leon and Eva Bartlett and was born and lived in the family residence in Scriba, New York, that she loved so much.
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Joan E. Pauldine

OSWEGO COUNTY – Joan E. Pauldine, 80, died Saturday July 23, 2022 in Crouse Hospital, Syracuse, New York. Joan was born September 13, 1941 in Trenton, New Jersey, the daughter of the late Lester and Birdie (Amermon) Finkelstein. As a child she lived in Astoria, New York, and later...
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Fairview, TX
Local
Texas Obituaries
City
Hannibal, NY
City
Wayne, NY
City
Fred, TX
City
Gary City, TX
Oswego County Today

Joyce I. McDougall

PHOENIX, NY – Joyce I. McDougall, 87, of Phoenix, New York, passed away at Crouse Hospital on Friday July 22, 2022. Born to her late parents, Charles and Hazel Van OrdenVan Orden in Patterson, New Jersey, on July 3, 1935. She was a graduate of Phoenix High School class of 1953. Joyce was a bookkeeper/Secretary for McDougall Trucking Co., in Phoenix for many years. She had previously worked for the Phoenix Gage Co., and Georgia Pacific paper mill.
PHOENIX, NY
Oswego County Today

Frederick E. Shortsleeve

FULTON – Frederick E. Shortsleeve, 85, of Fulton, New York, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at home surrounded by his family. Born in Fulton, he was a son to the late Frederick and Avis (Thorpe) Shortsleeve. Fred served in the US Navy from 1954-1958. After his military service, he worked as a maintenance mechanic for Anheuser-Busch for 17 years, helping convert the brewery from Schlitz to Anheuser-Busch with the millwright’s union.
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Helen L. Sereno

OSWEGO – Helen L. “Candy” Sereno, 62, a former resident of Oswego, New York, passed away on June 21, 2022, in Bennettsville, South Carolina. Born in Oswego, she was a daughter of the late Clarence and Shirley (Reidy) Miller. She was a graduate of the Oswego High School, Class of 1977, and BOCES School of Practical Nursing, Class of 1988. She was employed as a nurse for 34 years.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Brian D. Guyer

FULTON – Brian D. “Tiger” Guyer, 85, of Fulton, New York, passed away on July 21, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Hospital, following a brief illness. Born in Fulton, he was the son of the late Raymond and Clara (Guernsey) Guyer. He graduated from Fulton High School in 1954, where he ran cross country.
FULTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Syracuse Local 267
Oswego County Today

Lori J. Beatty

OSWEGO – Lori J. Beatty, 57, of Oswego, New York, passed away peacefully at University Hospital, Syracuse, New York, on Thursday, July 21 after a brief illness. Lori was born in Oswego to the late Joseph and Betty (Lydic) Beatty. She was a lifetime resident of Oswego County and primarily of Oswego for over 20 years.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Leah G. Wilson

OSWEGO – Leah G. Wilson, 78, a resident of Oswego, New York, passed away on May 5, 2022, at the Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York, surrounded by her family. Born in Oswego, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Gertrude (Mullen) Symborski. She was a graduate of St. Mary’s School and the Oswego High School.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Judith I. Baldwin

OSWEGO – Judith I. Baldwin, 67, of Oswego Town, New York, passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday, June 22, 2022. Born in Utica, New York, she was the daughter of the late Bernard and Janet (Rosenkranz) Fleisch. Judy met and married the love of her life, George Baldwin, in 1977 and together raised their children Shawn, Mary, and Ryan.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Today

Warrior Kick-Off Day Celebration At HCSD

HANNIBAL, NY – Hannibal Central School District will be hosting a Warrior Kick-Of Day Celebration with a number of exciting activities for families and students. The event will be held from noon-3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1 at all three Hannibal schools. The celebration is meant to engage local families and assist students in preparing for the new academic year. Visitors can find building tours and walkthroughs on all campuses as well as fun activities.
HANNIBAL, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Oswego County Today

David A. Greene

FULTON – David A. Greene, USAF Ret., 85, of Fulton, New York, passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022. He was born June 28, 1937 in Watertown, New York, to George and Pauline Greene and was a graduate of Pulaski High School. Dave enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1957 and remained active until his retirement in 1981 as a MSGT. He was also a veteran of the Vietnam War and was a member of the Air Force Sergeant’s Association.
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Milan Orin Hubbard

FULTON – Milan Orin Hubbard, 79, of Fulton, New York, passed after a long illness on Sunday, July 17, 2022 in the presence of his loving family. Milan attended Hannibal School District where he met his wife, Delores, and many of his lifelong friends. He owned and operated The Friendly Tavern in Fairdale from 1968 to 1973 until moving to Fulton to take on the role of Mount Adnah Cemetery Superintendent, which he retired from in 2005.
FULTON, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: July 17 – July 23

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. A new full-service restaurant is coming to Fulton on South Second Street, across from Huhtamaki, as one of the city’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI), projects, as it was announced by Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels. Full story here.
Oswego County Today

Call For Entries 2022 “Hooked On The Salmon River” Themed, Juried Show

PULASKI, NY – Artists are invited to submit their art to this year’s “Hooked on the Salmon River” juried and themed show at the Salmon River Fine Arts Center. This annual show was created to showcase artwork from the region’s many fine artists who find inspiration from the river that runs past the art center through the small historic Village of Pulaski. The show is open to all artists, from any location working in any genre.
PULASKI, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Today

Fulton, NY
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
621K+
Views
ABOUT

Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.

 https://oswegocountytoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy