Steven Wayne Joss

FULTON – Milan Orin Hubbard, 79, of Fulton, New York, passed after a long illness on Sunday, July 17, 2022 in the presence of his loving family. Milan attended Hannibal School District where he met his wife, Delores, and many of his lifelong friends. He owned and operated The Friendly Tavern in Fairdale from 1968 to 1973 until moving to Fulton to take on the role of Mount Adnah Cemetery Superintendent, which he retired from in 2005.

FULTON, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO