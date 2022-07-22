ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northfield, MN

Northfield Police Department looks to bolster supervisory staff; Northfield Fire Department will celebrate sesquicentennial anniversary tomorrow; University of Minnesota Extension will host farm safety field day

By Rich Larson
kymnradio.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe budgeting season has begun for the City of Northfield and its various departments, which means now is the time to make. staffing and department upgrade requests to the Northfield City Council. During the council’s special meeting on Tuesday night, the council heard from several different department heads asking...

kymnradio.net

Comments / 0

 

kymnradio.net

Schomberg named Aquatennial Queen of the Lakes; Road construction projects on schedule; CAC offers help for mobile home owners

Kaia Schomberg, a 2020 graduate of Northfield High School, and a former Defeat of Jesse James Days Ambassador was named the 2023. Minneapolis Aquatennial Queen of the Lakes on Saturday night. Schomburg will now represent the City of Minneapolis across the state of Minnesota and North America, making over 250 appearances over the next year. In addition to trips to Minnesota community festivals, the team will travel to the Tournament of Roses in Pasadena, California; Fiesta San Antonio in San Antonio, Texas; Festival du Voyageur in Winnipeg, Canada and many more.
NORTHFIELD, MN
kymnradio.net

New management offers concessions at Viking Terrace; NPD gearing up for busy summer second-half; DEI survey results produce new training opportunities

Lakeshore Management making concessions at Viking Terrace. Last Friday the Minnesota Attorney General’s office confirmed that Lakeshore Management is walking back some of its demands of Viking Terrace residents. The management company has also confirmed that the on-site manager, who may have been the source of some of the problems, has been let go.
NORTHFIELD, MN
1520 The Ticket

Latest Update On Highway-52 Construction Project in Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) just posted an update about the progress of that major Highway-52 road construction project north of Rochester. If you've driven along Highway-52 north of Rochester since this spring, you know there are more than just a couple of construction projects underway. They're all part of MnDOT's three-year plan that will replace several bridges and intersections as well as rebuild major sections of that busy highway.
ROCHESTER, MN
KEYC

Mankato cancer patient receives a new happy haven

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On Sunday morning, Nancy Green finally entered her new haven, which was gifted to her from the community. “I’m a pretty lucky girl. I have a lot of support, lot of friends,” My Happy Haven recipient Nancy Green said. Since 2020, Green has been...
MANKATO, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Minnesota’s largest police association endorses Jesse Johnson

On Tuesday, July 26, the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association and its board of directors announced their endorsement of Jesse Johnson for State House District 20A. Jesse Johnson is a decorated veteran of the United States Army running to represent his hometown of Cannon Falls and surrounding communities. MPPOA...
CANNON FALLS, MN
Southern Minnesota News

4 injured in Highway 169 crash

Four people were injured in a crash on Highway 169 south of Le Sueur Sunday morning. The state patrol says an SUV and a Kia, both traveling southbound collided on the highway. There was then a secondary crash involving a two more SUVs and a pickup truck, also traveling southbound when they also collided.
LE SUEUR, MN
myklgr.com

New Ulm man sentenced for leading deputies on high speed chase through Redwood Falls while high

A New Ulm man, Travis Douglas Lux, age 30, was sentenced in Redwood County Court for leading deputies on a high speed chase through Redwood Falls while high last June. According to court documents, at about 9:33 a.m. on June 17, Redwood County deputies received several reports about a driver who was shouting and apparently had his door open. A deputy spotted the vehicle traveling at about 92 miles per hour near the intersections of County Road 17 and Highway 19. When the deputy activated his emergency lights, the suspect driver drove faster through Redwood Falls, coming to a stop near the intersection of Lake Drive and Bridge Street.
REDWOOD FALLS, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Man Accused of Threatening Mayo Clinic Nurse with Knife

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A La Crosse man is facing felony charges after he allegedly threatened a nurse at Mayo Clinic in Rochester with a knife. Olmsted County Prosecutors brought a second-degree assault charge and a terroristic threat charge against 18-year-old Ramon Riba-Marmolego Jr. last week. The criminal complaint says the nurse was testing Riba-Marmolego Jr. for COVID-19 the day before a procedure he had scheduled in March of this year.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Pool contractor accused of taking thousands from Minnesota families has a history of not paying vendors, subcontractors

MINNEAPOLIS --- The swimming pool contractor accused of taking tens of thousands of dollars from families without finishing the work owes more people money. WCCO uncovered Charles, or Charlie, Workman has a history of non-payment to subcontractors and vendors. Since we started our investigation into Workman and MN Crete Pools, we discovered a troubling history with another company in his name: MPLS Concrete Restoration.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Restaurants get political with Matt Birk burger issue

The Matt Birk Burger: a topic of high political tension in Minnesota. After two St. Paul restaurants recently took the former Minnesota Vikings player and lieutenant governor candidate's burger off their menus due to his comments on abortion and women in careers, a West St. Paul restaurant is adding the item to their menus next month.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Fun 104.3

Minnesota Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash

Forrest Lake, MN (KROC-AM News)- A North Branch man was killed after crashing his motorcycle in an east Twin Cities Metro county Monday evening. The deadly crash happened on Interstate 35 north of Hwy. 97 in Forrest Lake around 5:30 p.m. The State Patrol crash report says 45-year-old Sky Oneil was traveling north in the center lane when he lost control of the motorcycle and entered the ditch on the right side where the motorcycle flipped before coming to rest.
ROCHESTER, MN
knsiradio.com

Minneapolis Homicide Victim a St. Cloud Resident

(KNSI) – Minneapolis’ 49th homicide of the year has a central Minnesota connection. Marcus Brown of St. Cloud was shot on July 16th around 3:00 p.m. He was found lying in front of his vehicle with a gunshot wound to the neck on the city’s north side. Police officers, fire department personnel, and EMTs all rendered immediate aid to Brown before he was transported to North Memorial Health Hospital.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WJON

Want to Live in a Ritzy Area in Minnesota? Here are the 4 Most Expensive Cities.

I watch a lot of Million Dollar Listing on the Bravo network. It's mostly because it's sometimes fun to live through someone else's money. Just to fantasize about living in, or being able to afford something like they do on those shows. It amazes me that people are able to pay "all cash" for multi million dollar houses. Then they complain if a buyer wants to pay a hundred thousand less for something- in the big picture does that really matter when you are talking millions of dollars? Apparently it does to some people. When they squabble over those figures, I feel like.. yeah, that's how much my entire house was! But I live in Minnesota. Those kinds of prices don't happen in Minnesota very often... or do they?
MINNESOTA STATE
swnewsmedia.com

New Carver County road signs criticized, to be rethought

After a year of planning, Carver County put up signs along Highway 10 in early June that acknowledged farmers with the words, “Roadway dedicated to farmers and their families. Carver County’s original caretakers.”. While the project was well-intentioned, the last line generated criticism from community members. “I was...
CARVER COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

