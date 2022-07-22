ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Feline Friday

Franklin News Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSnickers can satisfy a cat person’s craving for cuteness. This little guy weighs about 4 pounds and is just about 3 months old. He’s hanging out in the kitten room, playing hard with his...

thefranklinnewspost.com

Franklin News Post

Smith Mountain Lake boat and jet ski collision injures 3

At least three people were injured in a collision between a jet skipersonal watercraft and a boat on Smith Mountain Lake Thursday night. Todd Ohlerich, chief of the Smith Mountain Lake Marine Volunteer Fire Department, said members of his department, Moneta Fire Department, Moneta Rescue, Bedford County Fire and Rescue, Franklin County Public Safety and Scruggs Fire Department responded to a call about the collision at about 8 p.m. Thursday.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
Franklin News Post

End of watch: Franklin County K-9 Rex praised for long career

Thunder and rain held off just long enough for Rex, a law enforcement K-9, to make it inside the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for one last time Monday. Rex was escorted to the office by motorcade, where his end of watch call was read out over the radio before the 15-year-old was euthanized.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
Franklin News Post

Jul. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Rocky Mount: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. 72 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
Franklin News Post

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 25, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. There is a 52% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
Franklin News Post

Public safety solutions discussed during work session

Franklin County is one step closer to solutions for its public safety equipment and funding issues. Last week, members of the Franklin County Board of Supervisors and county staff met for a work session to discuss solutions. Public Safety Director Billy Ferguson recommended the adoption of a formula to set an apparatus replacement schedule.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA

