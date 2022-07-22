Immersive experience brings 'Bridgerton' to Atlanta's Pullman Yard

ATLANTA - If you don’t know how Atlanta restaurant Cooks & Soldiers celebrates Fêtes de Bayonne by now, you clearly haven’t been watching Good Day Atlanta!. Since 2017, we’ve made it a point to stop by the popular West Midtown restaurant in late July, as executive chef John Castellucci and his team prepare for their annual Fêtes de Bayonne celebration. Now, just in case you’re new to town (in which case, we’ll give you a pass), here’s a primer: Cooks & Soldiers — owned by Atlanta’s Castellucci Hospitality Group — specializes in flavors from the Basque Country in Spain and France, and every year, the restaurant hosts its own version of what has become the largest festival in France.

