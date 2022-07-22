ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Immersive experience brings 'Bridgerton' to Atlanta's Pullman Yard

By Paul Milliken
fox5atlanta.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article'The Queen’s Ball A Bridgerton Experience' featuring live...

www.fox5atlanta.com

fox5atlanta.com

Waterless nail care service now available in Atlanta

ATLANTA - Varnish Lane is a waterless nail care facility that started in D.C. back in 2015. They offer completely waterless, eco-friendly manicures and pedicures. Founder Lauren Dunne says it's the first brand to bring the waterless nail care concept to the East Coast, has eight locations, and is now the largest waterless brand in the country.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

5 last-minute weekend getaways under $150 from Atlanta

If your life has been a whirlwind of work, errands, and Netflix binges, we have some good news: There are plenty of flight deals this weekend departing from Atlanta where you can take a break and get away from it all. Getaway: From $124. If you want to get away...
ATLANTA, GA
iheart.com

Visiting Strangers Things Filming Locations in Atlanta

Stranger Things season 4 is out on Netflix and many of you know that it was filmed in Atlanta for most of its 4 season run. Austin Davenport visited a bunch of filming locations in Atlanta and posted the results on his TikTok. In the video, Davenport visited Hawkins Community Pool, The Wheeler House, The SinClair House and Dustin's House.
ATLANTA, GA
discoveratlanta.com

The Ultimate List of Date Night Ideas in Atlanta

Looking for the perfect date night in Atlanta? Whether it’s your first date, a much-needed date night (or day) for Mom and Dad or a group date to celebrate a birthday, engagement or promotion, we’ve got you covered. This ultimate list of date night ideas in Atlanta has a little bit of everything — from the truly special and romantic to traditional and even adventurous.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
capitalbnews.org

What’s Next for Atlanta’s Black-Owned Food Trucks?

Food trucks have evolved over the past decade from a trendy culinary phenomenon to a staple of urban life across the country. Vibrant food truck scenes now surround cities such as Los Angeles and Houston. It was once thought that Atlanta would be next in line, but boundless red tape and restrictions stood in the way. Now, a new bill might ease at least one of these challenges.
ATLANTA, GA
Hot 107.9

FREE Tickets to The Hot 107.9 Screening of Beast Starring Idris Elba

GET YOUR FREE TICKETS TO THE HOT 107.9 SCREENING OF BEAST STARRING IDRIS ELBA. (Have your pass ready to show at the door) *Please know that this screening will be overbooked which means that seating is not guaranteed even with a pass. Attendees will be admitted on a first come, first serve basis, so please plan to arrive early (an hour prior to start time to make the line is recommended). The theater is not responsible for any guests who are turned away.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta restaurant celebrates France’s 'big summer festival'

ATLANTA - If you don’t know how Atlanta restaurant Cooks & Soldiers celebrates Fêtes de Bayonne by now, you clearly haven’t been watching Good Day Atlanta!. Since 2017, we’ve made it a point to stop by the popular West Midtown restaurant in late July, as executive chef John Castellucci and his team prepare for their annual Fêtes de Bayonne celebration. Now, just in case you’re new to town (in which case, we’ll give you a pass), here’s a primer: Cooks & Soldiers — owned by Atlanta’s Castellucci Hospitality Group — specializes in flavors from the Basque Country in Spain and France, and every year, the restaurant hosts its own version of what has become the largest festival in France.
ATLANTA, GA
mommypoppins.com

Teen Birthday Parties in Atlanta: Cool Party Places for Teens

Though birthday party themes evolve as kids grow into teens, it's still all about the FUN! As kids get older, parent don’t have to invite the entire class —with fewer attendees, splurge and have a truly memorable experience for your teen birthday party. Don't stress about planning a teen birthday party as we’ve done all the research! We’ve listed fabulous teen birthday ideas to consider around Atlanta, as well as specific birthday venues to host your teen’s event. If your teen wants a party at home, read on as many companies can bring the party to your location.
ATLANTA, GA
#Dance#Live Music
AccessAtlanta

5 Atlanta concerts you need to know about this week

Whether you’re ready to dance, get in your feelings or have a good time, music is always the cure. So, we’re giving you all the details about the concerts you need to know about this week. Let that music get you moving and enjoy!. Third Eye Blind. The...
ATLANTA, GA
Eater

New Restaurant Stalls Announced for West End Food Hall

Locations of The Original Hot Dog Factory, Gekko Sushi, Mochinut, and Pastaholic join Honeysuckle Gelato at the new 19-stall food hall taking shape at the Lee and White complex along the Westside Beltline trail. The West End food hall could open by the end of the year. Here’s what to...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Atlanta now in COVID 'red zone' | What this means

ATLANTA — Coronavirus cases are on the rise and Atlanta has made it back to the red zone. This means that the average number of cases in Georgia is exceeding 200 for every 100,000 people. According to recent data by the Georgia Department of Public Health, Fulton County saw...
ATLANTA, GA
Malika Bowling

First Look - Clutch Restaurant in Brookhaven / North Druid Hills (with menu)

Clutch Restaurant in BrookhavenMalika Bowling (roamilicious.com) Lemont Bradley, who also owns car wash and eatery, Auto Spa Bistro along with its more environmentally-friendly counterpart, Eco Car Spa, is the brainchild behind Clutch. The menu is a mix of both American options like a filet or lamb chops and Caribbean items such as jerk chicken Rasta Pasta and a jerk spiced burger.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Study finds Georgia's most dangerous roads are in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA - Those who drive in the metro Atlanta area know how dangerous the roads can be. A new study aims to shed light on areas that are especially dangerous to navigate, not because of infrastructure, but because of people speeding or driving under the influence. "Driving in general is...
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

Two new artists added to Music Midtown in Atlanta

The highly anticipated festival just gave fans two additional reasons to be excited!. Music Midtown just added two exciting new acts to their lineup - Freddie Gibbs and Killboy. These acts are in addition to the megastar lineup that was previously announced. Attendees were already buying up tickets to see My Chemical Romance, Future, Fall Out Boy, 2Chainz, Jack White, Key Glock, A Day to Remember, Tinashe, Phoenix, Baby Tate, Mitski, Denzel Curry and a host of others. As you can see by the lineup, whatever your vibe is, Music Midtown has something for everyone.
ATLANTA, GA

