ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Spike Jonze Reportedly Has A Series At Netflix In The Works

By Ned Booth
theplaylist.net
 4 days ago

2022 hasn’t exactly been a great year for Netflix. The streaming giant is still gigantic but no longer as giant as it once was. After losing roughly 2 million subscribers in Q1, it lost another million or so last quarter. And there’s a massive reorientation of content production in-house, downsizing their...

theplaylist.net

Comments / 0

Related
theplaylist.net

‘Echoes’ Trailer: Michelle Monaghan Plays Deceiving Twins In A New Mystery Thriller Mini-Series For Netflix

Can a secret destroy everything? The consequences of a life-changing decision are far from predictable in “Echoes.” The Netflix series focuses on twins whose childhood deceptions have never ended. When one sister disappears, the other faces an uncertain future as she tries to keep their lies hidden. “Eden” creator and executive producer Vanessa Gazy constructs a tense mystery thriller that plays on the perfect family facade. In addition to Gazy’s contributions, the series’ announced directors all come from established TV backgrounds.
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

‘Till’ Trailer: Danielle Deadwyler, Jalyn Hall, Whoopie Goldberg & More Star In The Emmett Till Story

How do you overcome an unimaginable tragedy? The murder of Emmett Till remains one of the cruelest and most disturbing events in U..S history. While many know this as a pivotal point in civil rights history, its meaning is even more significant for the woman who knew him best. Till’s mother — Mamie Till Mobley — used her pain and heartache to fight for a better future. Her path from grief to activism is chronicled in the new film “Till.”
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Netflix Announce A ‘Gray Man 2’ Sequel & Prequel With The Russos Returning To Direct

Are some films just too big to fail? That could be the case with Netflix’s “The Gray Man.” While the Russo Brothers’ film has an unfavorable 48% score on Rotten Tomatoes, the action thriller is currently #1 on Netflix, and clearly, the streaming service and the Russo’s AGBO films empire are more than happy with how the film performed with audiences. Because today, the company announced much more ‘Gray Man’ is on the way.
TV & VIDEOS
theplaylist.net

Warner Bros Panel Recap: DC’s Zachary Levi, Dwayne Johnson Bring Down The House [Comic-Con]

Warner Bros and DC Entertainment brought thunder – and lightning – to San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday with an electrifying look at upcoming DC projects “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” and “Black Adam.” Moderator Tiffany Smith opened proceedings with Shazam himself, Zachary Levi, to introduce a new trailer for the hotly anticipated sequel to 2019’s “Shazam!”
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noah Baumbach
Person
Rian Johnson
Person
Spike Jonze
Person
Greta Gerwig
Person
Andrew Dominik
Person
Nicolas Winding Refn
theplaylist.net

‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’ Trailer Description: Get Ready To Learn Rocket’s Tragic History [Comic-Con]

For many Marvel fans, the worst news to come out if this year’s Comic-Con was James Gunn‘s confirmation that “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” would bring a close to the director’s trilogy of sci-fi hijinks. And while the first trailer for the film might have been a Comic-Con exclusive, here’s everything we saw – and what you can expect when the teaser finally drops online (we assume sometime in the next few weeks).
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

New Films From Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Todd Field & Luca Guadaginio To Debut At 2022 Venice Film Festival [Complete List]

The 79th Venice Film Festival is about a month away and the Biennale organization set cinephiles’ hearts aflutter this morning with its 2022 program. This year’s slate includes new films from Darren Aronofsky (“The Whale”), Todd Field (“Tar”), Luca Guadaginio (“Bones & All”) Martin McDonaugh (“The Banshees of Inisherin”) Alejandro G. Iñárritu (“Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”) and Olivia Wilde (“Don’t Worry Darling”), among others. Overall, it is a very Hollywood-friendly lineup this year.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Keanu Reeves Shares Updates On His ‘BRZRKR’ Netflix Film And Anime [Comic-Con]

We’ve all come to love and accept Keanu Reeves as a killing machine on the big screen, but his action prowess does not end with the “John Wick” franchise. This past week, Reeves also stopped by Comic-Con to discuss his ambitions for “BRZRKR,” the popular comic book series he co-authored that he is prepping as both a Netflix film and anime series.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Works
theplaylist.net

‘Secret Wars’ Trailer Description: Marvel’s Alien Invasion Series Promises Cold War-Style Paranoia [Comic-Con]

Marvel Studios was anything but stingy with this year’s Comic-Con footage. New trailers for “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” and, most importantly, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” were released online in a matter of minutes, allowing fans around the world to join in the celebration of all things Phase 4. But Comic-Con was also home to several exclusive trailers for Marvel’s upcoming slate of shows and movies, including the much-anticipated “Secret Invasion,” the Disney+ show that potentially sets the stage for a full-fledged alien invasion of Earth.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania’ Trailer Description: Bill Murray Enters The Quantum Realm [Comic-Con]

One of the bigger announcements at Comic-Con this weekend was Kevin Feige‘s explanation of how Marvel Studios‘s Phase 5 and Phase 6 programming would shake out. To the surprise of many, “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” would be the official kickoff to Phase 5, moving the studio to what they’ve officially dubbed “The Multiverse Saga.” But while the first trailer for ‘Quantumania’ might’ve been a Comic-Con exclusive, we are able to provide a brief description of what we saw in the trailer.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Kevin Feige Says Russo Brothers Are “Not Connected” To ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ & ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ [Comic-Con]

Yesterday, we saw Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige dish out a good amount of information about the studio’s upcoming plans for Phase 5-6. When it comes to Phase 6, it was confirmed we’ll be getting two more “Avengers” installments with “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” and “Avengers: Secret Wars” as part of the greater Multiverse Saga with Jonathan Major’s Kang The Conqueror assumed to be at the center of both films similar to Thanos.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
theplaylist.net

‘TÁR’ Teaser Trailer: Director Todd Field Returns 16 Years Later With Cate Blanchett As A Musical Genius

Todd Field made a new movie sixteen years after “Little Children” and twenty-one after “In the Bedroom” were released. Both films landed Field an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay, while “In the Bedroom” was also nominated for Best Picture. His latest, “TÁR” sees Field collaborate with Cate Blanchett for the first time. In a recent interview with The Film Comment Podcast, Blanchett herself described the process of working with Field as fantastic:
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Reservation Dogs’ Review: Sterlin Harjo’s Brilliant Indigenous Teens Comedy Returns For A Confident Second Season

Comedies often defy the concept of the sophomore slump and actually improve in their second seasons as the writers learn how to write for the timing of their characters, and everyone gains confidence through the mandate of a renewal. It’s hard to believe that FX’s “Reservation Dogs,” one of the best comedies of 2021, could get better, but the first four episodes of season two display little sign of decline, hinting at a year that could be even emotionally richer than the first. If there’s a criticism here, it’s that these four episodes sometimes lean into the emotional undercurrents of this world more than ever before, although creators Sterlin Harjo, Taika Waititi, and their team of talented writers never forget the unique sense of humor that has made this show feel like nothing else on TV. While there’s a feeling that things are getting more emotionally intense on the res, that makes sense as the show’s central characters mature and come to terms with the harsh world around them (and even the one that most people can’t see).
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

Noah Baumbach’s ‘White Noise’ To Open 2022 Venice Film Festival

The Toronto International Film Festival has been slowly revealing some of its world premiere titles over the past few weeks and now its Venetian festival cousin has gotten into the mix. Today, Noah Baumbach’s “White Noise” was revealed as the opening night film for the 2022 Venice Film Festival. Baumbach’s last Oscar-nominated feature, “Marriage Story,” debuted at the festival in 2019.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Taron Egerton Talks About How Conversations For Cyclops Went Nowhere Very Early

After his performance in 2019’s “Rocketman,” Taron Egerton‘s Hollywood star is the highest it’s ever been. And Egerton’s 2022 is off to a great start with AppleTV+. He co-stars in Dennis Lehane‘s true-crime series “Black Bird,” just released earlier this month. He’s also in “Tetris,” about the creation of the uber-popular video game, but its release on the platform is yet to be determined.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Me Time’ Trailer: Kevin Hart & Mark Wahlberg Are Reconnected Best Friends With Too Much Time On Their Hands

When a stay-at-home dad finds himself with some “me time” for the first time in years while his wife and kids are away, he reconnects with his former best friend for a wild weekend that nearly upends his life. What do they get up to? Lots of shenanigans and trouble, of course. That’s the simple, but potentially effective premise for “Me Time,” a new Netflix comedy starring Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg, and Regina Hall.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams’ Trailer: Luca Guadagnino’s Latest Documentary Hits Theaters This August

Four years after his last feature film, “Suspiria,” Luca Guadagnino is back with not one but two movies this year. In November, he will release “Bones & All,” starring Taylor Russell, Timothée Chalamet, Michael Stuhlbarg, and André Holland. In the meantime, however, his latest documentary, “Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams,” will be hitting theatres this summer. The film will also mark Guadagnino’s return to Sony Pictures Classics after “Suspiria” was distributed by Amazon.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Roland Emmerich To Direct Gladiator Series ‘Those About To Die’ For Peacock

Roland Emmerich, the master of the disaster movie, is no stranger to big-budget films with epic scope. But the man behind the likes of “Moonfall,” “2012,” and the “Independence Day” films strikes out for uncharted territory for his next work, his first time directing TV. So, what’s the project? “Those About To Die,” a gladiator epic set during the Ancient Roman empire.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy