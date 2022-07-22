ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Number 1: Another Reason Patriots Fans Should Approve N'Keal Harry Trade

By Richie Whitt
Patriot Country
Patriot Country
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=027J7T_0gp2gBdo00

Bad news: With last week's trade of receiver N'Keal Harry to the Chicago Bears, the New England Patriots turned a former first-round draft pick into a future seventh-rounder.

Good news: One of the most revered uniform numbers in franchise history is safe.

With Harry gone, new Pats receiver DeVante Parker is ditching his No. 11 for the newly available No. 1. Feel free to exhale, fans of Tony Eason, Drew Bledsoe and Julian Edelman.

Parker, who wore No. 11 with the Miami Dolphins and No. 9 in college at Louisville, will don No. 1 when the Patriots open training camp next week in Foxboro.

In spite of some concern over his injury history, Parker has the talent to become the Patriots’ top option at the position. His skill-set provides the Pats with the perimeter presence to add a new dimension to their receiving corps, as well as a bona fide target on the boundary for quarterback Mac Jones.

Although New England’s fan base is excited to see Parker in a Patriots uniform, they were a bit uncomfortable seeing him wearing the familiar and fabled No. 11 - last worn by wide receiver, fan-favorite and Super Bowl XLIII MVP Edelman.

Since announcing his retirement in April of 2021, Patriots fans have been clamoring for the retirement of Edelman’s jersey. Despite former practice squad kicker Riley Patterson having briefly worn the number in 2021, the number 11 has not been donned in a game setting since Edelman’s last game in a Patriots uniform in October 2020.

Thanks to Harry's departure, the No. 11 legacy is safe. For now.

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tim Tebow's Surprising Dig

Did Tim Tebow take a surprising dig at the Manning family earlier this week?. The former Florida Gators star named Matt Corral arguably the best quarterback in Ole Miss history. Ole Miss, of course, also featured Eli Manning and Archie Manning at the quarterback position. "You’re also trying to replace...
NFL
The Spun

Bill Belichick Reacts To Ex-Patriots Wide Receiver's Retirement

On Monday, veteran wide receiver Danny Amendola officially announced his retirement. He had stints with the St. Louis Rams, New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions and Houston Texans. The best years of Amendola's career came in New England. In five seasons with the Patriots, he had 230 catches for...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Tony Eason
Person
Devante Parker
Patriot Country

Former Patriots WR Antonio Brown: Cleats For Beats?

Former NFL and New England Patriots wideout Antonio Brown is back in the news. But he's not wearing cleats and catching passes, he's on stage - performing - kind of. Reaction on Twitter was mixed, from sentiments of it being "sad" to his performance being "one of the best songs an athlete has ever put out."
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Patriot Country

Patriots Training Camp 3 To Watch: Coaching Concerns

FOXBORO — Adorning the walls of the New England Patriots practice facility at Gillette Stadium is a plaque containing the words “Ignore the Noise.”. For a franchise which has had its share of success and controversy, the statement serves as a reminder to focus on the task at hand, without the distraction of media intervention. As such, it is probably the best advice which can be given to a player who puts on its uniform.
NFL
CBS Chicago

Bears launch training camp with emphasis on competition, continued development of QB Justin Fields

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Bears veteran defensive lynchpins Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn both reported to training camp on Tuesday, but it remains unclear if they'll actually participate once practices begin Wednesday.Smith, who is entering the last year of his rookie contract, is not expected to practice until he gets a new long term deal. General manager Ryan Poles wouldn't get into any details about contract negotiations, but did say nothing has changed about how he feels about Smith as a player and what he can bring to this team."My feelings for Roquan don't change at all. And that won't change....
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Xliii#American Football#The New England Patriots#The Miami Dolphins
thecomeback.com

Bill Belichick gets honest about Mac Jones

It is a new era for the New England Patriots, after the AFC East was dominated by the team for the better part of two decades with quarterback Tom Brady at the helm. Losing a player like Brady would spell certain disaster for most teams, but quarterback Mac Jones has done a great job in keeping the team afloat in Brady’s absence.
NFL
NBC Sports

Patriots host five players for workouts ahead of training camp

The New England Patriots are doing their due diligence with training camp set to begin this week. ESPN's Mike Reiss reports the team hosted five free agents for workouts on Monday. Wide receivers Derrick Dillon, Terry Godwin, Andrew Jamiel and Cinque Sweeting were in Foxboro along with tight end La'Michael Pettway.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where does Boston Celtics alumnus Tacko Fall rate among big man 7-foot-4 or taller?

In the entire history of the NBA, there have only been 13 players in total who stood 7-foot-4 or taller. Among those literal giants of the sport is a former Boston Celtics big man, fan favorite center Tacko Fall. And while extraordinary height can indeed confer plenty of advantages in a sport like basketball, it can also create some issues to contend with.
BOSTON, MA
Patriot Country

Patriot Country

Boston, MA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
363K+
Views
ABOUT

PatriotCountry is a FanNation channel covering the New England Patriots

 https://www.si.com/nfl/patriots

Comments / 0

Community Policy