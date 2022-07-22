ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Startup grants aimed at 2 "child care deserts" in Massachusetts

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tA9Vj_0gp2g4Xy00

State will distribute grants to encourage launch of child care centers 00:19

LYNN - Relief could be on the way for some Massachusetts parents living in so-called "child care deserts."

The state identified two cities, Lynn and Springfield, where there aren't enough daycares. So officials are giving out thousands of dollars in grants to business owners in those communities who want to open child care centers.

Training will be provided. Fourteen grantees will get up to $4,500 to go toward starting a child care business.

"The cost of childcare is insurmountable for far too many families in Massachusetts," State Treasurer Deb Goldberg said in a statement. "We are hopeful that these grants will empower local entrepreneurs to start and grow successful businesses that offer affordable childcare services within their own communities."

The application deadline is August 5 at 5 p.m. Click here for more information.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Mayor Wu signs executive order expanding childcare services in Boston

BOSTON – Boston is taking steps aimed at strengthening zoning regulations for child care facilities in the city, Mayor Michelle Wu announced on Tuesday. Wu signed an executive order on Inclusion of Daycare Facilities that she said "makes these zoning requirements more transparent and predictable, providing a stable funding source for the City's Office of Early Childhood to expand high-quality child care programs."The mayor said the initiative will create options for every family in Boston."These investments will fund a wide range of programs across the City so every family in every neighborhood has access to safe, reliable, high quality care. Together with our Office of Early Childhood and the Boston Planning and Development Agency, we are ensuring more programs meet the needs of Boston's working parents and families," Wu said in a statement. Wu also said the centers will help with the city's economic recovery by helping families find care for their children so they can go back to work. 
BOSTON, MA
WWLP

BBB warning Massachusetts residents of asphalt paving scams

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Better Business Bureau is warning residents across New England of a scam that attempts to trick homeowners with an alleged good deal. However, homeowners may receive shoddy pavement or nothing at all after paying. How to spot a paving scam:. The scam typically involves...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBUR

Massachusetts poised to ban child marriage after years of effort

State Rep. Kay Khan said she was stunned when she first learned that Massachusetts was one of the few states with no minimum age to get married. Indeed, the state recorded nearly 1,200 marriages involving children under 18 between 2000 and 2018, including some as young as 13, according to data from the Department of Public Health.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

As drought continues, many Massachusetts communities enact water bans

PEMBROKE - Towns in the Boston area are running low on water. The signs of drought are just about everywhere - front lawns are torched, reservoirs are low, and the lack of rain is forcing more towns and cities to impose water bans."We are at a critical stage where we need people to conserve. No outdoor water whatsoever," said Pembroke Town Manager Bill Chenard. "We can pump about 1.8 million gallons a day. We have tanks that store 1.55 million gallons a day, but any time you exceed the 1.6 to 1.8, you're drawing down those tanks. When those tanks...
PEMBROKE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lynn, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
Lynn, MA
Government
City
Springfield, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Massachusetts Legislature Passes $52.7 Billion Budget

FRAMINGHAM – On Tuesday, July 18, 2022, Rep. Jack Patrick Lewis with the Massachusetts Legislature. unanimously passed a $52.7 billion budget for Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23). This budget upholds fiscal responsibility and makes targeted investments to strengthen the state’s economic foundation, protect the most vulnerable residents and support the everyday needs of communities and families in the Commonwealth.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Turnto10.com

Baker to sign CROWN Act legislation in Massachusetts

(WJAR) — Governor Charlie Baker is set to sign the CROWN Act on Tuesday that seeks to prohibit discrimination based on natural hairstyles in Massachusetts. The legislation, titled An Act Prohibiting Discrimination Based on Natural and Protective Hairstyles, seeks to protect hairstyles like braids locks, twists, Bantu knots, and others from discrimination.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deb Goldberg
CBS Boston

CROWN Act will prevent hair discrimination in Massachusetts

Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVMALDEN - With the stroke of Governor Baker's pen, The CROWN Act is now the law, and it is now illegal for anyone in Massachusetts to discriminate based on hair texture or style.The legislation was inspired by a set of twins from Malden. The community was outraged after learning the teenagers were punished for wearing braids to school.Deanna and Mya Cook's story started when they were 15 years old. At Mystic Valley Regional Charter School, the twin sisters were punished for wearing braids in 2017. They were banned from track, no longer allowed to be a part of Latin...
MALDEN, MA
westernmassnews.com

Holyoke Medical Center seeking adult volunteers

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke Medical Center is looking for adult volunteers to assist in a variety of different tasks at the hospital. Volunteer Services works with each applicant individually to match them with a placement that best fits their interests and time commitment. All Holyoke Medical Center volunteers attend...
HOLYOKE, MA
Live 95.9

Careful: This Common MA Insect Can be Life-Threatening to You

One thing that I have noticed this summer is I am seeing a lot of yellowjacket wasps in my deck area at my home in Pittsfield. The activity started up last summer and has continued to increase this year. There are some openings that I have sealed up that haven't done the trick as the wasps keep coming back. I purchased a yellow jacket trap and that has been doing a great job as the activity has greatly decreased.
PITTSFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State
CBS Boston

Trader Joe's store could become first to unionize this week

Workers at a Trader Joe's in Hadley, Massachusetts, are scheduled to vote this week on whether to form the first union at the nationwide grocery chain.The vote comes as a wave of organizing sweeps the retail sector, with thousands of workers at Starbucks, Amazon, Apple and other large employers voting to form unions.A union election at the Trader Joe's store, in Western Massachusetts' bucolic Pioneer Valley is set for Wednesday and Thursday, with 88 employees at the store eligible to vote. A win for the union could set a precedent for the chain's more than 500 locations across the U.S. "We've...
HADLEY, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
News Break
Politics
WWLP

Springfield named in a ‘top 10 places to live in Massachusetts’ list

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield was named one of the top 10 places to live in the state recently. The City of Springfield was named by Luxury Travel Magazine as one of the best places to live in Massachusetts. The Magazine highlighted the city as a great place for families, professionals, and students for its unique history.
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts one of the most energy expensive states in the country according to report

People in Massachusetts have been cranking their air conditioners in the last week which is also jacking up their energy bills. According to WalletHub, in the U.S., energy costs eat between 5% and 22% of families’ total after-tax income, with the poorest Americans, or 25 million households, paying the highest of that range. Lower energy prices don’t necessarily equate to savings, though. Where we live and how much energy we use also factor into the equation. 27% of American households have difficulty meeting their energy needs.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Two Boston hospitals are among America's best, U.S. News says

BOSTON - U.S. News & World Report is out with its annual ranking of the nation's best hospitals, and two in Boston make the Top 20.Massachusetts General Hospital is eighth and Brigham and Women's Hospital is 14th on the magazines "2022-2023 Best Hospitals Honor Roll."Last year, Mass General came in fifth, while the Brigham was in the same spot. The Brigham was also ranked fourth in cancer treatment again through its association with the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Earlier this year, Mass General received approval from the state for a $2 billion expansion project in downtown Boston.Mayo Clinic took the top spot for the seventh year in a row.The ranking is based on ratings for 20 benchmark procedures and 15 specialty care areas. This year, new ratings cover ovarian, prostate and uterine cancer surgery.Click here for the full list. 
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
66K+
Followers
26K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy