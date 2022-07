Mayor Eric Adams announced Tuesday a new homeless initiative he hopes will allow easier access to social services for the unhoused. Adams revealed that New York City’s business community has pledged over $8 million to support the expansion of Breaking Ground, a nonprofit social services organization. Dubbed the Homeless Assistance Fund, the collective public-private initiative looks to provide health resources to those currently experiencing homelessness while also accelerating the process of individuals living with mental illness into treatment programs and housing.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO