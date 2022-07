WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. –Wood County investigators are stumped as to what caused the death of an elderly woman and put her husband in the hospital Monday night. The bodies of Marguerite Gray, 79, and her husband Ronald Gray, 78, were found in the home where they lived in the unincorporated community of Washington Bottom in Wood County. A neighbor made the grim discovery when called by family who had not heard from the couple for an extended period of time. The woman was dead and Ronald was taken to WVU Medicine Camden Clark in Parkersburg. His condition is unknown.

