Greenville, NC

North Carolina DOT will study Raleigh to Greenville passenger rail

By North Carolina Public Radio
wunc.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTransportation planners will study the feasibility of extending passenger train service to Greenville. It's one of several expansion proposals under consideration. Right now, you can technically take a train to Greenville. Amtrak runs a shuttle bus between its station in Wilson and downtown....

