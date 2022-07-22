School district works to fill positions

Residents of Central City will soon have a new place to stop for a sweet treat! Parlor on Main is getting set to open at 433 E Main Street later this summer!. Parlor on Main will offer a variety of ice cream treats, like root beer floats, slushies, soft serve and hard dipped ice cream, pies, cookies, and waffle sundaes, but they'll also serve other kinds of food! Smash burgers, chili dogs, chicken strips, wraps, and various appetizers are on the menu, as well. The business actually opened for a sneak peek on the 4th of July thanks to a one-day permit, and it was a huge success. The restaurant served up cups and cones of Ashby's ice cream to customers, and ended up selling out almost an hour before they planned to close. Tasha Rundall, the owner of Parlor on Main, said, "I think it will be a very good addition to our small community, and everyone seems to be excited to have us!"

LINN COUNTY, IA ・ 16 HOURS AGO