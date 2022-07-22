ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monticello, IA

School district works to fill positions

By News Desk
iowa.media
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Monticello Community School District continues to work to fill its teacher, associate and other positions as the 2022-23 school year approaches. To that end, several personnel items were approved during the board’s regular meeting July 18. Every personnel item the board approved Monday was part of the...

iowa.media

University of Iowa to discontinue online COVID-19 self-reporting tool

The University of Iowa is discontinuing its online COVID-19 self-reporting tool. That’s according to a COVID-19 update issued by the school earlier this week. The news release says that as of August 1st, students, faculty and staff will no longer need to self-report a positive COVID-19 test online, but should instead follow their department’s standard process for reporting an illness and taking sick leave.
IOWA STATE
wvik.org

Iowa DOT Awards Old I-74 Bridge Demolition Contract to Helm

George Ryan, Corridor Manager, says earlier this month, the Iowa Department of Transportation approved the Helm Group for the project. And the project team met with Helm representatives last week. Helm has already built large parts of the interstate highway for the new, I-74 bridge project, including the east-bound and...
BETTENDORF, IA
KIMT

Disaster proclamation for NE and western Iowa counties

DES MOINES, Iowa – A disaster proclamation has been issued for Allamakee, Clayton, Harrison, Shelby, and Winneshiek counties. Iowa Governor Kim Reynold’s announcement will allow state resources to be utilized to respond to, and recover from, the effects of this severe weather. That includes the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program for qualifying residents, along with the Disaster Case Management Program, for those five counties.
IOWA STATE
iowa.media

Western Dubuque Bobcats State Baseball Title

Over the weekend, the Western Dubuque school district celebrated the schools state baseball title in school history following a 7-1 victory over Davenport Assumption on Friday night at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City to claim the 3-A title. W-D finished their magical run with a record of 32-and-11. Bobcat Junior Isaac Then got the win from the mound going the distance and had a monster tournament over striking out 17 batters in in his two outing and gave up only 3 earned runs. Then also hit a 2-run homer.
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Traffic Alert: Wednesday 7th Avenue closure in Marion

Beginning Wednesday July 27, 2022, Schrader Excavating will be closing the outside eastbound of 7th Avenue just west of 31st St to construct a driveway approach to the new Kwik Star Building. Also, they will be closing a portion of southbound 31st St just south of 7th Avenue to construct...
MARION, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

Yet Another Ribbon Cutting for a Riverboat in Dubuque

Travel Dubuque, along with the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors, has been welcoming all of the large excursion riverboats this summer as they make their first stops in Dubuque. It's so cool that these riverboats have chosen Dubuque as one of their stops. The newest boat to arrive is the American Duchess.
DUBUQUE, IA
intermatwrestle.com

Junior Freestyle Champion Chittum Flips Commitment to Iowa

2021 Junior Freestyle national champion Cody Chittum (photo courtesy of Tony Rotundo; WrestlersAreWarriors.com) Less than a week after competing in Fargo, Cody Chittum (Tennessee) announced his updated collegiate plans via FloWrestling. Chittum has committed to the University of Iowa, after initially verballing to Minnesota. Chittum was once considered the #1...
IOWA CITY, IA
iowa.media

AUTHORITIES IDENTIFY MAQUOKETA VICTIMS

AUTHORITIES HAVE RELEASED THE NAMES OF THE VICTIMS OF THE TRIPLE-HOMICIDE LAST WEEK AT MAQUOKETA CAVES STATE PARK. THE IOWA DIVISION OF CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION IDENTIFIED THE TWO ADULT VICTIMS AS TYLER AND SARAH SCHMIDT OF CEDAR FALLS, WHO WERE EACH 42-YEARS-OLD, ALONG WITH 6-YEAR-OLD LULU SCHMIDT OF CEDAR FALLS. A...
MAQUOKETA, IA
98.1 KHAK

A New Ice Cream Shop is Opening Soon in Linn County

Residents of Central City will soon have a new place to stop for a sweet treat! Parlor on Main is getting set to open at 433 E Main Street later this summer!. Parlor on Main will offer a variety of ice cream treats, like root beer floats, slushies, soft serve and hard dipped ice cream, pies, cookies, and waffle sundaes, but they'll also serve other kinds of food! Smash burgers, chili dogs, chicken strips, wraps, and various appetizers are on the menu, as well. The business actually opened for a sneak peek on the 4th of July thanks to a one-day permit, and it was a huge success. The restaurant served up cups and cones of Ashby's ice cream to customers, and ended up selling out almost an hour before they planned to close. Tasha Rundall, the owner of Parlor on Main, said, "I think it will be a very good addition to our small community, and everyone seems to be excited to have us!"
LINN COUNTY, IA
WCIA

Brother of Maquoketa shooting victim says it was ‘a complete random act’

UPDATE: The brother of one of the Maquoketa shooting victims says the incident was a ‘random act.’ “The families would like to inform everyone that this was a complete random act by a random person,” said Adam Morehouse, the brother of Sarah Schmidt, who was killed Friday in Maquoketa Caves State Park. Morehouse spoke in […]
KCRG.com

The Harris siblings dazzle on the diamond

PEOSTA, Iowa (KCRG) - The Harris family out of Peosta has had a pretty incredible year on the diamond. Brett Harris, who is one of four siblings, is an eighth grader on the Western Dubuque baseball team. The Bobcats recently became the program’s first state champions after taking down Davenport Assumption 7-1 in the Class 3A game.
PEOSTA, IA
cbs2iowa.com

House fire on Cedar Rapids southeast side

Crews were called to reports of a grease fire at 373 15th Street SE Monday afternoon. Iowa's News Now crews say three fire engines, one ambulance and on rescue unit were on scene. The fire department did not run any water lines but was venting smoke out of the home.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Man injured by train in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A man was injured by a train in downtown Cedar Rapids early Sunday morning. Few details about the incident have been confirmed by officials. Cedar Rapids Police told Iowa's News Now on Sunday that at 2:22 a.m. emergency crews found the man in the 400 block of 1st Ave S.E.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa woman recalls moment of Maquoketa Caves State Park shooting

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KCCI) - A woman from central Iowa is sharing what it was like to wake up to the sound of people being killed while camping. Felicia Coe was camping at Maquoketa Caves State Park last week with her boyfriend and his 16 and 11-year-old sons when a gunman entered the tent of the Schmidt, shooting and killing three of them.
MAQUOKETA, IA
KCRG.com

Motorcycle rider killed in northeast Iowa crash

Show You Care: Two Iowa City women hope to help alcoholics with new facility. KCRG-TV9's Brian Tabick spoke to the women about what they still need to make this dream a reality, in tonight's Show You Care Spotlight. Local Hy-Vees raising money for Univ. of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.
IOWA CITY, IA
iowa.media

Death Notice: Kathleen Kelly

A celebration of life for Kathleen Marie Kelly, 73, of West Branch, will be held Sept. 11 from 1-4 p.m. at the Blackstone Restaurant, 503 Westbury Dr., Iowa City. Per her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded and no other services will be held. Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service, Iowa City, is assisting the family with arrangements.
IOWA CITY, IA

