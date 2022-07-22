ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BELFOR CEO Yellen buys Townsend Hotel

downtownpublications.com
 4 days ago

BELFOR USA Chief Executive Officer Sheldon Yellen of Bloomfield Hills has purchased the iconic Townsend Hotel in Birmingham. According to sources, once licenses are approved and transferred from an investor group led by managing partner David Sillman of Birmingham, the sale will be final. The Townsend will remain a hotel, located...

www.downtownpublications.com

dbusiness.com

Bingham Farms CEO Named Entrepreneur of the Year by Ernst & Young

LUDWIG+, a woman-owned brand actualization and business acceleration company based in Bingham Farms, announced Barbara Yolles-Ludwig, its CEO, was named an Entrepreneur of the Year 2022 Michigan and Northwest Ohio Award winner by Ernst & Young. Entrepreneur of the Year is a competitive business awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of...
BINGHAM FARMS, MI
Dearborn Press & Guide

Dearborn-based Atlas Electronics ordered to pay $5.74 million for selling pirated streaming services

Dearborn-based Atlas Electronics Inc., 5640 Schaefer Road, was recently ordered by the International Broadcaster Coalition Against Piracy (IBCAP) to pay a $5,740,000 fine in connection with selling pirated streaming services. The judgment also permanently barred both the company and its owner, Alaa Al-Emara, from ever distributing, selling, providing, or promoting...
DEARBORN, MI
100.7 WITL

Here’s Why Michigan Should Be the Pizza Capital of America

"Welcome to Michigan--Pizza Capital of the US!" Even though pizza's been around in the United States since the early 1900s, its popularity exploded after World War II. Soldiers fell in love with the Italian delicacy while they were stationed overseas, and drove a national craving for pizza that's never let up.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Main Art theater demolished Monday afternoon in downtown Royal Oak

Royal Oak — The curtains were literally coming down Monday afternoon on the Main Art theater in Royal Oak as a crew worked to demolish the 80-year-old venue, a showcase of independent cinema in Metro Detroit since the 1990s. Red curtains lining the walls and rows of theater chairs...
ROYAL OAK, MI
MLive

Building vacancies take toll on downtown Ann Arbor restaurants, retail stores

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Eugenia Pantely arrived at The Broken Egg after a long COVID-19 pandemic closure to find the first floor of the popular downtown Ann Arbor bunch spot flooded. After facing challenges like this throughout the pandemic, and closing and reopening and closing again throughout 2020 and 2021, Pantely permanently closed the restaurant in early January.
ANN ARBOR, MI
mitechnews.com

Detroit Makes Top Ten List For Homebuyers Seeking To Relocate

DETROIT – A record number of potential U.S. homebuyers are seeking to relocate, according to a report published last week by real estate brokerage firm Redfin. The report ranked the cities Redfin users appeared most likely to try to leave — San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York topped the list, but Detroit came in No. 7.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Ford House completes restoration of historic lagoon and pool

Ford House staff and architects have finished restoring the swimming pool, lagoon and surrounding landscape of the Edsel and Eleanor Ford’s historic estate. The 87-acre estate located in Grosse Pointe Shores was named a National Historic Landmark in 2016, and was originally designed and constructed in the late 1920s. The Ford family started living on the property in 1928, and the Ford House opened its doors to visitors in 1978. This project restored the entire southeast corner of the estate to...
GROSSE POINTE SHORES, MI
downtownpublications.com

Making sure Oakland beaches, waters are safe

Michigan summers. For those of us who endure frozen Michigan winters, we live for these brief months of idyllic days with azure skies, warm breezes, green tree-lined roads, and most especially, time spent at lakes and beaches. Who doesn't love dipping their toes into one of Michigan's lakes? And swimming...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
visitdetroit.com

Enjoy dining outside along the waterfront at these restaurants in metro Detroit

In Michigan and in metro Detroit, you’re never too far from the water, and that means you’re also never too far from dining on the waterfront. In metro Detroit, there are plenty of places to grab a drink and a bite to eat while soaking up the sun and sitting near the water. From fresh fish to burgers, sandwiches, salads, and more, we have a list of the best places to dine along the waterfront in metro Detroit.
weddingchicks.com

Bringing the Countryside to the City at this Tented, Country Club Wedding in Detroit

Alexa and Michael were married in a beautiful upscale rustic tent wedding at the Country Club Of Detroit in August of 2021. Originally planned to be held in September of 2020, the couple had worked tirelessly with all of their vendors to plan their perfect day. When the Covid pandemic required them to postpone, the couple knew the wait would be worth it in the end. While the process of moving the date was stressful, the one thing they had known from the start was that they wanted an outdoor wedding. As a perfect complement to this requirement, their new wedding day was bright, beautiful, and hot. The florals by Twigs And Branches Floral were stunning - the tents and rentals meant to awe. Guests were treated to a touching ceremony beneath a stunning tree on the Country Club’s property, followed by dinner and dancing under the expansive and impressive Sperry tents provided by Chance Productions. The planning process was led by wedding planner Jennie Wiegand of Beautiful Day Planning, who's wedding planning and navigation brought everything that Alexa envisioned to life. All of the images are in the full gallery here, and make sure to keep scrolling to hear more about how this day came together!\
DETROIT, MI
chevydetroit.com

These hot dogs give coneys a run for their money

When you think of hot dogs in Detroit, most likely your mind immediately goes to the traditional coney dog. For decades, establishments have been battling for the title of the best coney dog, but what about all of the other incredible hot dogs in Metro Detroit? Who is speaking for the unique dogs with international toppings and intriguing ingredients? These are the places you have to check out if you’re a true hot dog fan. And who knows? Maybe you’ll be convinced of a new best in town…
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit council calls for probe of racism claim involving electrical company

Th Detroit City Council has weighed in on a lawsuit that accuses a Michigan electrical contractor of permitting racial discrimination and harassment of Black and Hispanic employees, including slurs. Earlier this month, the council passed a resolution urging the city's Civil Rights, Inclusion & Opportunity Department and the Office of...
DETROIT, MI
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Go Out for Drinks in Detroit

Detroit is a large, bustling city with many different attractions and activities. You may be visiting “Motor City” to learn about the automotive industry, visit the Motown Museum, or simply walk around the Riverfront. Regardless of what you’re in town for, you should make sure to save some...
DETROIT, MI

