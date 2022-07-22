ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Lyon, MI

Blake Farms opening South Lyon location as Erwin Orchards and Cider Mill closes

By Amber Ainsworth
fox2detroit.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH LYON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Next month, Blake Farms will open up in the former Erwin Orchards and Cider Mill space. The Armada-based farm known for its hard cider acquired the cider mill in...

