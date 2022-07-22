Fla. investigators ID victim 41 years later
SPRING HILL, Fla. (AP) — Investigators in Florida confirm that a 17-year-old teen who went missing in 1980 was the victim of a serial killer now serving a life sentence in California.
Hernando County Sheriff’s investigators said Wednesday that they identified the remains of Theresa Caroline Fillingim as the third of four bodies unearthed at a junkyard north of Tampa in 1981.‘First crime mystery of the social media age’ unsolved
A tipster led investigators to the junkyard back then, following publicity from Billy Mansfield Jr.’s murder trial in California. It took a Virginia lab using new technology to build a profile that helped identify the missing teen through a match of her sister’s DNA.
The fourth victim has still not been identified.
