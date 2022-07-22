ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Peace… Bridge.

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Peace Bridge Apartments – a fairly nondescript red brick building that was recently painted...

City of Buffalo Moves Forward with Process for Demolition at Former Battaglia Construction Facility

Residents, elected officials, and community groups hope for accountability. The City of Buffalo is taking matters into its own hands, concerning the derelict state of the former Battaglia Construction Facility at 1037 Seneca Street in the Seneca-Babcock neighborhood. Councilmember Mitch Nowakowski announced that the City would proceed with a demolition order, after giving a final notice to the property owner on July 20. The property owner has been advised to remove any belongings before demolition crews tear down the “neglected, trash and rat infested, burned-out dangerous property,” which was vacated by Battaglia Demolition in 2018.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Replanning development announced for NRG site in Dunkirk

DUNKIRK, N.Y. — On Monday, the City of Dunkirk announced that the preplanning development has started at the NRG site along the Lake Erie waterfront in Dunkirk. This work announced includes looking at a redevelopment feasibility study completed in 2021 and whether to move forward with recommendations like a data center or other industrial uses for the site.
DUNKIRK, NY
Investigative Post

Buffalo is slowly losing its trees

The city is cutting down trees at twice the rate it's planting them, and in portions of the East Side, the ratio is 4 to 1. Health can suffer with a loss of tree coverage. Buffalo is cutting down twice as many trees as it’s planting. And residents are noticing the loss.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Community Services for Every1 holding open interviews

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Community Services for Every1 will host open interviews on Wednesday, July 27 from 4 to 6 p.m. at 180 Oak Street in Buffalo. The open interviews will be for Residential Management Team positions including Assistant Managers starting at $17.25 an hour, Residential Site Managers starting at $51,480 annually, and Residential Program Coordinators starting at $54,080 annually.
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo, NY
Government
City
Buffalo, NY
WKBW-TV

Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund protocol is finalized

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The protocol for the Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund was finalized today, with five categories of eligibility established:. " - Legal heirs of those who were killed as a direct result of the shooting. - Those who were physically injured by a gunshot wound in the...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

New food pantry opening in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Community Action Organization of Western New York will open a new food pantry inside of the Resource Council of WNY on Tuesday,. Brandi Haynes, vice president of Adult Services said the pantry is needed "obviously because of food disparity on the east side of Buffalo or many low-income neighborhoods in Buffalo and Erie County. This was exacerbated by the May 14 tragedy at tops. This is one of the highest populated food deserts," she said.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Big Circus Coming To Williamsville, New York This Summer

There are SO many things to do in Western New York next weekend. August 4-5 could possibly be the busiest weekend of summer. Already happening those two days in the Buffalo area is the Brett Eldredge concert, Little Big Town concert, the Western New York Country Music Festival, Howl in the Hills with Gary Levox from Rascal Flatts and that is just to name a few.
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Clarence hosts 18th annual Taste of Clarence

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 18th annual Taste of Clarence will take place on Monday, August 1 from 12-8 p.m. at the Main Street Clarence Town Park. The event is rain or shine and will feature 12 different restaurants, six food trucks, a classic car display, basket raffles, local vendors, and live entertainment.
CLARENCE, NY
2 On Your Side

Religious group resumes its public ministry

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Carts featuring positive messages and free Bible-based literature are back and popping across Western New York. Jehovah’s Witnesses have resumed their global public preaching work. They will do personal visits to those who have invited them back to their homes. At this time they will...
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

UB, State Officials Hosting Cannabis Conversation

Speakers include Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes, UB cannabis researcher R. Lorraine Collins and the head of the state’s Office of Cannabis Management. There are a lot of unknowns and uncertainties, surrounding NY State’s new rules and regulations pertaining to the cannabis industry. For example:. How many cannabis...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Top 4 Reasons People Moved Back to Buffalo, New York

Buffalo has been the home of many people who have had an impact on our world. Often that impact happens after people have moved away from the area. However, in recent years, Buffalo has seen a resurgence of people moving into Western New York. In fact, many of the people who are migrating to Buffalo are people who were originally from the area but left for whatever reason.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Canal Fest cancels fireworks and evening concert

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The fireworks and concert that were scheduled to close out Canal Fest have been canceled due to potential severe weather and concern for public safety, according to an announcement from event organizers. Food vendors and the arts and crafts show will reportedly remain open until...

