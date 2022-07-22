Peace… Bridge.

Residents, elected officials, and community groups hope for accountability. The City of Buffalo is taking matters into its own hands, concerning the derelict state of the former Battaglia Construction Facility at 1037 Seneca Street in the Seneca-Babcock neighborhood. Councilmember Mitch Nowakowski announced that the City would proceed with a demolition order, after giving a final notice to the property owner on July 20. The property owner has been advised to remove any belongings before demolition crews tear down the “neglected, trash and rat infested, burned-out dangerous property,” which was vacated by Battaglia Demolition in 2018.
