2021 stats: Morgan appeared in two games for the Syracuse Orange and completed his only pass attempt for 3 yards against NC State. 2022 projections: During the spring game it appeared that Morgan had fallen behind Justin Lamson on the depth chart but Lamson’s injury opens the door for him to fight for the backup spot behind Garrett Shrader. It’s going to be one of the camp’s most interesting battles as recent Syracuse history tells us the Orange will need two quarterbacks at some point this season.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO