Tampa, FL

Lightning sign F Lucas Edmonds to a three-year contract

NHL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed forward Lucas Edmonds to a three-year, two-way contract vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. Edmonds, 21, was Tampa Bay's third round selection in the 2022 NHL Draft, the Lightning moving picks Nos. 103 and 166 to Los Angeles in...

