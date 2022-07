(The following release was provided by Hardin County Prosecutor Brad Bailey…) The Hardin County Prosecutor’s Office, in conjunction with the Kenton Police Department and the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office Crime Task Force, have reviewed all the evidence in the case of The State of Ohio vs. Charles Castle and wish to state publicly that to date there is no evidence whatsoever that the parents of the victim had any involvement in this hideous crime.

HARDIN COUNTY, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO