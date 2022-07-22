ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Actress Alicia Silverstone reveals she still sleeps in same bed as her 11-year-old son

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MsU1Q_0gp2Tujq00

Alicia Silverstone has revealed she “still sleeps” with her 11-year-old son, Bear.

The Clueless star appeared on The Ellen Fisher Podcast this week, discussing her decades-long vegan diet and attachment parenting style, among other topics.

When asked about her co-sleeping techniques as a mother, Silverstone explained, “Bear and I still sleep together.”

The actress then joked that she might “be in trouble for saying that” but laughed off shamers, saying, “I don’t really care.”

Silverstone believes she is simply “following nature” with her parenting style.

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Ray J defends tattoo he got of sister Brandy, says she was “a little uneasy about it”

Ray J has defended a tattoo he recently got on his leg of his older sister, R&B legend Brandy. The new tattoo was inked on the singer, actor and reality star’s leg earlier this month by tattoo artist Alexey Mashkov, more commonly known as Mashkow. The tattoo is of Brandy’s face, but heavily incorporates Mashkov’s signature style – she has glowing pink eyes, and graffiti-like tattoos that say “Best friends 4 ever” and “From Ray with love”.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alicia Silverstone
Cinemablend

Kelly Clarkson Is Known For Her Voice, But Her Hip-Thrusting Skills Are On Point In BTS Video From Talk Show

Kelly Clarkson is a woman of many talents. She is, of course, the Season 1 winner of American Idol who has gone on to release nine studio albums. As a coach on The Voice for eight seasons, the Texas native won four times, giving her the highest winning percentage of any coach through the NBC singing competition’s 21 seasons. To top it off, her talk show — which you better believe includes its share of singing — has won 13 Daytime Emmy Awards in its first three seasons. But it’s not just about her voice, y’all, because the “Since U Been Gone Singer” just showed she’s got hip-thrusting skills for days.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleeps#Vegan#Bear#Co Sleeping
The Independent

Former child star Edward Furlong reveals new teeth after meth and heroin addiction

Edward Furlong, who found fame as a child actor in Terminator 2: Judgement Day, has received a new set of teeth following years of drug addiction.The 44-year-old opened up about his abuse of meth and heroin throughout his twenties and thirties, which led to his overdosing a “couple” of times.Furlong starred opposite Arnold Schwarzeneggar in the Terminator film when he was 13, also appearing in American History X with Edward Norton and Before and After with Meryl Streep and Liam Neeson.However, his struggles with drug addiction led to several convictions, the most recent of which was in 2016 for being...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Fox News

Johnny Depp's redheaded mystery woman's identity revealed

Johnny Depp's redheaded mystery woman's identity has been revealed. The woman is simply "a member of the staff" working on Depp's upcoming film, "Jeanne du Barry," a source familiar with the matter told Fox News Digital. The movie will mark the actor's first appearance on the big screen following his legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

763K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy