ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Former Capitol police officer Michael Fanone unloads on Josh Hawley after Jan 6 hearing

By Andrew Feinberg
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RbiCS_0gp2TT6L00

The ex-Washington, DC police officer who was attacked with a stun gun during the January 6 riot said a clip of Missouri Senator Josh Hawley running from the mob he’d offered a raised fist to hours before was a show of cowardice that indicated his true character.

On Thursday, the House January 6 select committee used a portion of its eighth public hearing to present Capitol security footage of Mr Hawley running at full-tilt from the mob of former president Donald Trump’s supporters on the day of the Capitol attack.

Hours before, Mr Hawley had been photographed making a gesture of solidarity towards the crowd, but once they’d breached the Capitol defences he fled with the rest of his Senate colleagues.

Former DC Metropolitan Police officer Michael Fanone, who attended the hearing as a guest of the select committee, said his first reaction to the clip — which caused most of the hearing room audience to burst out laughing — was one of scorn towards Mr Hawley.

“The first thought that popped into my mind was Josh Hawley is a b**** and he ran like a b****h,” he said. “The fist pump, combined with what he did in the immediate aftermath just shows the true character or lack thereof.”

Mr Fanone, who retired from the DC police force shortly after he testified in the select committee’s first public hearing last July, said he did not fault people for finding the clip of Mr Hawley humourous, but noted that he did not have the same reaction.

“That pisses me off — that guy is a clown,” he said. “The way these guys perform in public, and then what they are in reality, you get a lot of that nonsense up here on Capitol Hill with these members of Congress that had become like a caricature in the media, but in reality, they have no character. They have no honour. They have no integrity”.

Comments / 305

The Seeker
4d ago

"In our country, we don’t swear an oath to an individual, or a political party. We take our oath to defend the United States Constitution. And that oath must mean something. Tonight, I say this to my Republican colleagues who are defending the indefensible: There will come a day when Donald Trump is gone, but your dishonor will remain," - Liz Cheney

Reply(55)
240
smalltalk
4d ago

Hawley should be removed under article 3&14 The Oath to the constitution, law enforcement officers WHO took their oath and their duties with honor, protection, disgraceful actions against is Colleges, Hawley had cups made up with a picture of himself, selling them, making money off the dead and the people that they used! No credibility,

Reply(7)
108
Dream Girl
2d ago

No honor, no character Hawley. I bet he's crying now as he will never be president after being unmasked. (Although most of us recognized his lack of character long ago.) Thank you Jan 6th hearings for that gift.

Reply(2)
25
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Capitol Police#Missouri#Politics#House#Senate#Dc Metropolitan Police
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

762K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy