Maryland State

Gervonta Davis Next Fight: 3 fight options for ‘Tank,’ including Ryan Garcia

By Jason Burgos
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMafo_0gp2TPZR00

On the heels of another knockout win, the boxing world is patiently awaiting some Gervonta Davis next fight news. The undefeated lightweight star will likely return sometime this fall and there are endless big fight options for the WBA lightweight champion.

Who will Gervonta Davis next fight be against?

While his nickname is “Tank,” Davis has been more like a run-away train over the first 27 fights of his career. He has become one of the sport’s brightest young stars and has the resume and brand value to deserve a fight with the biggest names in the division. That is why matchups with Devin Haney, Joseph Diaz, Jr., or Vasyl Lomachenko make sense next.

  • Haney : Haney vs. Davis is now the biggest bout that can be made for Davis with Ryan Garcia moving on to junior welterweight. Plus, following another dominant win over Georges Kambosos, Jr., Haney needs a fight with “Tank” to continue to build his legacy and status in the sport.
  • King Ry: Over the last few weeks there seemed to be momentum on a long-awaited Davis vs. Garcia clash. However, things have seemed to cool off recently. If it can be made, it would be one of the biggest fights boxing can make in 2023.
  • Loma: Lomachenko returned after nearly a year away in October and scored an easy win. Davis and the Ukrainian are two of the best at lightweight and it is the best fight the division can make without Haney

Gervonta Davis vs Rolando Romero recap

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v1i8wyJldL8

Davis vs Romero was a battle of undefeated rising stars for the WBA lightweight crown. And early on, “Rolly” looked like he might be a long night for the crushing machine that is “Tank” Davis. In the end, the champion held on to his belt with another destructive finish inside Brooklyn, New York’s Barclays Center.

What happened: In the lead-up to their bout, Romero claimed he was going to get to Davis and finish him in the first round. While he never came close, he won the first two rounds on most scorecards and seemed to legitimately stun the champ in the second. He was a puzzle it took four more rounds for Davis to solve.

The fallout: The momentum had fully shifted by the midway point of the fight, and in the sixth round Davis landed a filthy left hook counter that floored his foe and led to the end of the fight. Handing Romero his first professional loss.

The roadmap: There are many possible roads ahead for Gervonta Davis, but the most likely scenario sees him getting matched up with Ryan Garcia or Devin Haney next.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19ZHID_0gp2TPZR00
Credit: Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME

With the backing of boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, Jr., Davis has become one of the top young fighters in the sport. He is an elite talent at lightweight, a champion, and is becoming one of the more notable brands in the fight game. However, the 27-year-old native of Baltimore’s rise to fame has had some notable bumps in the road.

  • Gervonta Davis record: 27-0 (25 knockouts)
  • Gervonta Davis weight: Davis fights at lightweight at a limit of 132 pounds
  • Gervonta Davis height: 5-foot-5
  • Davis has been compared to a mini Mike Tyson for his wins-to-knockouts ratio: 27/25
  • He is unbeaten in title fights at 8-0.
  • “Tank” has had issues making weight during his career. He was stripped of the IBF junior lightweight title in 2017 for being overweight by two pounds and then lost the opportunity to win the lightweight belt in 2019 when he was 1.5 pounds of the limit for a title bout against Yuriorkis Gamboa.
  • The kid from Maryland has had several run-ins with the law, including arrests for punching a friend in 2017, a domestic altercation with his girlfriend in 2020, and several charges for a hit-and-run in 2021. He has not served any jail time thus far.

Gervonta Davis net worth

Money earned is often one of the greatest measuring sticks for a fighter’s success. After 27 pro bouts, Gervonta Davis’ net worth is estimated to be $4 million .

Comments / 10

William Hearne
26d ago

Boxing outside of the ring sucks. There's way to much crying wolf and taking easy fights than fighting meaningful fights.

Reply
2
