Gervonta Davis Next Fight: ‘Tank’ returns to battle Ryan Garcia in April

The Gervonta Davis next fight news is in. After agreeing to a matchup at the end of 2022, “Tank’s” planned bout against Ryan Garcia is set to go down in April. We preview the upcoming matchup between two of the most popular young stars in boxing today.

Related: UFC tonight – Fight card, betting odds, and watch times for Saturday’s UFC event

Who will Gervonta Davis next fight be against?

In November, it was revealed that Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia had come to terms on a catchweight matchup that the fighters and fans have been clamoring for over the last couple of years. However, Davis needed to notch a victory in a tune-up fight against Hector Luis Garcia in January first. Well, that mission was accomplished.

Now, the Baltimore native will move on to an April 22 scrap against “King Ry” in what will likely be the biggest non-title fight on the 2023 boxing schedule.

How to watch Davis vs. Garcia on April 22

Davis vs Garcia will serve as the main event of a boxing card on April 22

The fight will go down inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

The card will air exclusively on Showtime pay-per-view

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia preview

Credit: Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

It is a rarity for one of the biggest fights of the year in combat sports to be a non-title bout, however, this just shows the popularity of both Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia. Each has been a champion but they have built brands that supersede title belts and that is why their clash in April is one of the must-see fights in 2023.

Power surge: What makes this matchup so interesting is that both offer the biggest knockout threats either has ever faced. They both have very high knockout rates (26 KOs for Davis, 19 KOs for Garcia) and how they combat those threats, while also trying to effectively unleash their own thunder, will be a major storyline in this fight.

Chess match: Another key facet of this bout is the physical chess that will be played inside the ring. This is by far the biggest test of either man’s career, and it will prove if they have truly evolved and matured as fighters.

Athleticism is a necessity but there are many great athletes in combat sports. What separates the elite fighters from the rest of the pack is fight IQ and we will finally find out which young star truly has next-level boxing talent.

The bottom line: This is a win-win for fight fans. They are two of the most gifted talents in boxing, and in a sport where exciting bouts between elite combatants can often be hard to make, we will actually get to see a scrap between two big-time stars in their prime.

What makes Gervonta Davis so popular?

Credit: Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

With the backing of boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, Jr., Davis has become one of the top young fighters in the sport. He is an elite talent at lightweight, a champion, and is becoming one of the more notable brands in the fight game. However, the 27-year-old native of Baltimore’s rise to fame has had some notable bumps in the road.

Gervonta Davis record: 28-0 (26 knockouts)

28-0 (26 knockouts) Gervonta Davis weight: Davis fights at lightweight at a limit of 132 pounds

Gervonta Davis height: 5-foot-5

Davis has been compared to a mini Mike Tyson for his wins-to-knockouts ratio: 27/25

He is unbeaten in title fights at 8-0.

“Tank” has had issues making weight during his career. He was stripped of the IBF junior lightweight title in 2017 for being overweight by two pounds and then lost the opportunity to win the lightweight belt in 2019 when he was 1.5 pounds of the limit for a title bout against Yuriorkis Gamboa.

The kid from Maryland has had several run-ins with the law, including arrests for punching a friend in 2017, a domestic altercation with his girlfriend in 2020, and several charges for a hit-and-run in 2021. He added to that in 2022 with an arrest for domestic violence . He has not served any jail time thus far.

Gervonta Davis net worth

Money earned is often one of the greatest measuring sticks for a fighter’s success. After going unbeaten in his first 28 pro bouts, Gervonta Davis’ net worth is estimated to be $4 million .

More must-reads: