It's a boy for and Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa! The couple took to Instagram to share a sweet video in which they revealed the sex of their baby. In the cute clip Heather, Tarek and his children -- Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6 -- stood in front of a sign that read "Boy or Girl?" while holding on to confetti blasters. When set off, they spouted out shades of blue confetti, declaring to their family and friends -- and the world -- that the couple will be welcoming a baby boy come 2023.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 2 DAYS AGO