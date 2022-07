As someone who has been in tech for a long time, Chia Network Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Misha Graboi has gotten accustomed to the cyclical nature of the business. Whenever the technological flavor of the day looks like a world-changer, people tend to overestimate its potential in the short run and underestimate it in the long run, Graboi said. Then, there’s a point when the initial euphoria and fear of missing out (FOMO) gets replaced by a more rational investing environment.

MARKETS ・ 18 HOURS AGO