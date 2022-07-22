ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosepine, LA

Obituary for Thelma Sue Williams

By reporter@kvvp.com
 4 days ago

Thelma Sue Williams, 70, of Rosepine, LA passed away Thursday, July 21,...

Obituary for Billy Franklin Erwin

Billy Franklin Erwin, 65, of Hornbeck, LA, passed from this life on Sunday, July 24, 2022. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 28, 2022, from 10:00 AM until the time of memorial service at 1:00 PM at Hornbeck Full Gospel Church in Hornbeck, LA.
HORNBECK, LA
Obituary for Johnny Glen Cooley

Johnny Glen Cooley, 79, of Sulphur, LA passed away Monday, July 25, 2022. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 27 from 5-8pm at Friendship Baptist Church. Funeral service will be Thursday, July 28 at 11am at Friendship Baptist Church. Interment will be at Central Louisiana Veterans Cemetery. For full obituary, visit...
SULPHUR, LA
Obituary for Richard Morris Waterstraat

Funeral services for Richard Morris Waterstraat, 84, of Leesville, will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, July 28, 2022 in the Labby Memorial Funeral Home of Leesville. Burial will follow in the Oak Forest Cemetery in Leesville. For full obituary, visit Labby Memorial Funeral Home.
LEESVILLE, LA
Obituary for John Roy Arnold, Sr.

John Roy Arnold, Sr., 71, of Shelbyville, TX, passed from this life on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Myers Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. Funeral service will be at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Bible Believers Church in Merryville, LA. Burial will follow at Arnold Cemetery in Merryville, LA.
SHELBYVILLE, TX
VPSO Arrest Report July 21-24, 2022

The following bookings were logged by the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office:. Jason Dean Ray, age 48, of Youngville, was arrested and charged with one count of Possession of a Schedule II Narcotic (Methamphetamine), one count of Theft, and one count of Criminal Trespass. Bond has not been set and Ray remains in the VPSO jail.
VERNON PARISH, LA
NSU alum Damian Glover named to SkillsUSA board of directors

NATCHITOCHES, La. — Damian Glover, associate director for the Louisiana Community and Technical College System (LCTCS) Strategic Engagement and Programs and executive director for the SkillsUSA Louisiana College/Postsecondary division, was elected to serve as Region 2 representative of the SkillsUSA Board of Directors at the board’s June 21 meeting during the SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference in Atlanta.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
DeRidder City Council Approves Bid for Meadowbrook Street Improvements

DeRidder City Council met at 5:30 p.m. Monday, July 25, 2022. All members were present. Allison Hanchey was presented with a 5-year service award for her time with the Transportation Department. The Council approved a bid award for the Meadowbrook Street Road and Drainage Improvements in the amount of $445,304...
DERIDDER, LA
Leesville City Council Approves Rezoning for Snack Shack and Snowball Stand

Leesville City Council met at 3:00 p.m. Monday, July 25, 2022. All members were present. Public hearings were held before the meeting regarding amending water connections, taps, and meter fees and rezoning a location for commercial use for a snack shack and snowball stand. Monthly bills were presented as $35,406.43....
LEESVILLE, LA

