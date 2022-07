Railroad Society provides safety education The Railroad Society also provides safety education on railroad safety. Operation Lifesaver is a state-run program and we have certified people to teach any age the importance of railroad safety awareness, especially in urban (or rural) areas where trains commonly occur. Little do people know that Truckee gets 12-30 trains a day with only 2 stopping in Truckee. The 2 stops are for the east and west bound Amtrak trains. All freight trains just blow their horns and keep on going.

