Woman killed in Route 23 crash

By -David Sorensen
News Channel 34
 4 days ago
A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

ROXBURY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – According to New York State Police, a woman was killed yesterday in a crash in the town of Roxbury.

New York State Police report that they were called yesterday morning to a report of a two-vehicle collision on State Route 23 in the town of Roxbury. One person was pronounced deceased at the scene of the collision.

After an investigation by New York State Police and members of the Bureau of Criminal Investigations, it was determined that a 79-year-old woman was traveling east on State Route 23 when she crossed over the double yellow line into the opposite lane of traffic. Her vehicle subsequently struck a Curtis Lumber flatbed truck, which attempted to avoid the vehicle but was unable to.

The woman was pronounced deceased on the scene. She is not being identified at this time because next of kin has not been notified.

The driver of the flatbed was transported by ambulance to Bassett Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

New York State Police was assisted by the Roxbury Constable, NYS DEC Spill Response, Grand Gorge Volunteer Ambulance, and the Roxbury Fire Department.

The roadway was reopened shortly before 5 p.m.

Comments / 1

 

