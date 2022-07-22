ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville man identified as victim in Wednesday Frankie Avenue apartment shooting

By Lexi Solomon, The Fayetteville Observer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UYNzF_0gp2HHc100

Police have released the name of the man killed in an apartment complex parking lot shooting Wednesday.

Tony Ray Parker, 64, was the victim of the midday shooting in the 1800 block of Frankie Avenue, a news release from the Fayetteville Police Department said Thursday. According to an earlier news release, officers responding to a reported shooting at 12:09 p.m. found Parker suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Parker was pronounced dead on the scene, the release said.

According to Thursday's news release, Parker was a resident of the apartment complex.

Investigators are still working to determine whether charges would be filed in the shooting, the release said. According to Officer Jeremy Strickland, the shooting followed an altercation.

Other new:Eastover man charged in last week's road rage shooting in Fayetteville, another sought

Those involved in the shooting remained on the scene and cooperated with investigators, Strickland said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective D. Arnett at 910-929-2565 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477.

Public safety reporter Lexi Solomon can be reached at ABSolomon@gannett.com.

