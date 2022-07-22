ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nomiswap.io DEX launches $50 000 giveaway for a video review of the platform

By CryptoGlobe Staff Writer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNomiswap.io DEX announced a contest of video reviews with a prize fund of almost $50,000 and 30 total number of prizes. Make a video for your YT channel and tell your audience about Nomiswap DEX in as much detail as possible. The better and more logical your video is, the more...

