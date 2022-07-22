Human remains of missing Creve Coeur man found in rural Missouri

MADISON COUNTY, Mo. – Authorities say human remains found Thursday in rural Missouri are those of a Creve Coeur man who went missing in February.

Investigators with the Missouri State Highway Patrol discovered the remains of Timothy Dees around 8 a.m. Thursday in Madison County, Missouri, about 90 miles south of the St. Louis region.

The remains were found on private property. Investigators say they were in an area that had not been previously searched in connection with Dees’ disappearance. He was reported missing in late February.

MSHP continues to investigate what led up to Dees’ disappearance. Additional details are limited at this time.