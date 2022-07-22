ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 2

Human remains of missing Creve Coeur man found in rural Missouri

By Joey Schneider
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sxYOB_0gp2F5bc00

MADISON COUNTY, Mo. – Authorities say human remains found Thursday in rural Missouri are those of a Creve Coeur man who went missing in February.

Investigators with the Missouri State Highway Patrol discovered the remains of Timothy Dees around 8 a.m. Thursday in Madison County, Missouri, about 90 miles south of the St. Louis region.

The remains were found on private property. Investigators say they were in an area that had not been previously searched in connection with Dees’ disappearance. He was reported missing in late February.

MSHP continues to investigate what led up to Dees’ disappearance. Additional details are limited at this time.

Comments / 1

Conway Conway
4d ago

at least they can bring him home with his brother and get the closure they've been looking for ..God be with the family... prayers ✝️🙏 God bless

Reply
2
Related
FOX 2

2 women killed in south St. Louis County collision

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Two women were killed in a collision Monday morning after a vehicle ran a red light at a south St. Louis County intersection and smashed into their vehicle. According to Officer Adrian Washington, a spokesman for the St. Louis County Police Department, the crash...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Area Police, Officials Keep Getting Busted for Boozing

This summer has seen more than its fair share of top St. Louis–area law enforcement officials doing things they shouldn't do whilst blitzed. The Post-Dispatch reported this morning that Sunset Hills police Chief Stephen Dodge was arrested in June in the Lake of the Ozarks for boating while intoxicated.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

61-year-old stroke survivor missing from St. Louis County home

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An endangered silver advisory has been issued for a missing 61-year-old man. Jeffrey Eaton went missing from a home located in the 2300 block of Ritter Drive at about 1 a.m. Monday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Eaton has a diminished mental capacity due to a stroke. He also has trouble walking.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creve Coeur#Human Remains#Nexstar
FOX 2

One dead, 70 rescued from St. Louis City floodwaters

ST. LOUIS – Flooding Tuesday morning caused one person to die and 70 others were rescued in St. Louis City. The death happened at about 10 a.m. at Rosedale Avenue and Enright Avenue. Police said a car was submerged in about 8.5 feet of water. When the water receded, a body was found inside the […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Bear shot and killed in Washington County, Missouri

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. – A male bear was shot in Washington County, Missouri on Thursday according to the Missouri Department of Conservation. No one has yet been charged in connection with this incident. The carcass has been seized as evidence. Conservation agents are investigating. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

One person dies in flooded car in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS – One person died in a flooded vehicle Tuesday morning in St. Louis City. The incident happened at about 10 a.m. Police said a car was submerged in about 8.5 feet of water at Rosedale Avenue and Enright Avenue. When the water receded, a body was found inside the car. Fire Chief Dennis […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMZU

Black bear cub involved in southern Missouri accident

TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigates a crash involving a black bear. Investigators say the vehicle struck the juvenile black bear on Route PP, north of Cabool. The incident is rare, according to troopers. With bear populations rebounding throughout the state, they remind drivers they must learn to remain vigilant for bear crossings such as this.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

IDOT worker killed at job site; ex-wife charged with murder

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. – Prosecutors in southern Illinois say an IDOT worker was stabbed to death by his ex-wife amid contentious child custody proceedings in divorce court. The Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Alexis Stallman with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated domestic battery on July 21. She remains in custody at the county jail on a $2 million bond.
MURPHYSBORO, IL
FOX 2

Man dies after shooting in Soulard neighborhood

ST. LOUIS – A homicide investigation is underway after a man died overnight from a shooting in the Soulard neighborhood. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has identified Justin Spencer, 33, as the victim. The shooting happened just before midnight Monday in the 1300 block of Shenandoah Avenue. When...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

PHOTOS: SkyFOX spots major flash flooding in St. Louis City & County

ST. LOUIS – Historic rainfall hit the St. Louis region Tuesday morning, and flash flooding has ravaged cars, homes and businesses within the city, county and beyond. The FOX2 weather team tracked as much as 11 inches of rain Tuesday in St. Charles County and nearly 10.5 inches in Clayton, the highest reported total in St. Louis County. Heavy rain has also hit Metro East communities in Illinois.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Man drowns in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. – Police are investigating a man that died from drowning in Franklin County Saturday night. The incident happened around 8:39 p.m. at 124 Apollo Drive. Police said they found a 28-year-old man from Lonedell, Missouri floating face down in front of a wood dock. It is unclear what lead up to the drowning or how the victim enters the water.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

Pics: Record rain hit St. Louis over a century ago

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Record rainfall fell across the area early Tuesday morning. By 8 a.m., 8.3 inches of rain had fallen at Lambert Airport, demolishing the previous daily record of 6.85 inches set Aug. 20, 1915, when remnants of the Galveston, Texas, hurricane moved north to St. Louis. The previous record in twenty-four hours in St. Louis was 5.08 inches in 1898.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

36K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy