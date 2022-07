After two weeks at a training camp in Barcelona, Spain following the World Championships, the Australian swimming team headed over to Chartres, France on July 11th for a second camp where they met open water swimmers, para swimmers, and Aussie swimmers that were not at Worlds. They spent another two weeks in Chartres before making the move on July 23 to Birmingham, England, the city where the 2022 Commonwealth Games will be held.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO