Environment

WEATHER-7/22-23,2022: Sweltering

By Clark Shelton
Wilson County Source
 4 days ago
We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.

Today

Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Heat index values as high as 101. South wind around 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 74. East wind around 5 mph becoming south after midnight.

Saturday

Sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Heat index values as high as 105. South wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 76. South wind around 5 mph.

Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

