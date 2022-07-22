ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7th Annual Safety Day for Kids is this Saturday at Roseburg Costco

Cover picture for the articleROSEBURG, Ore. — The 7th Annual Safety Day for Kids will take place Saturday, July 23 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Costco located at 4141 SE Stephens Street in Roseburg. The event is free and open to the community. CHI Mercy Health...

kpic

Holiday Lights at Shore Acres State Park to return in 2022

COOS BAY, Ore. — For the first time in three years, Holiday Lights at Shore Acres State Park in Coos Bay will return. The event will take place from November 24 through New Year's Eve, and visitors must reserve their spot ahead of time with a new timed entry system.
COOS BAY, OR
kpic

Effort underway to recall Bay Area Hospital Board of Directors

COOS BAY, Ore. — An effort to recall the Bay Area Hospital board of directors is underway. Now it's just a matter of signatures to oust the current board. Workers union UFCW 555 has teamed with the Oregon nurse's union in filing to recall Bay Area Hospital's board of directors.
COOS BAY, OR
kpic

Eugene Police and Axon Aid showcase police technology

EUGENE, Ore. — The Axon Aid Roadshow made a pit stop in Eugene to showcase their products to police officers and the community. They're a tech company that specializes in products made for first responders. The Eugene Police Department and Axon Aid have been working together since 2016, but...
EUGENE, OR
kpic

Liberty Theatre crowned with new copper domes

NORTH BEND, Ore. — Monday morning Liberty Theatre in North Bend gets crowned with new copper domes after over 45 years. The copper domes were modeled after the historical models that were originally installed in 1924. They were taken down in 1975 and discarded. Metal fabricator Shane McGowne is...
NORTH BEND, OR
klcc.org

Eugene factory to produce mobile housing for residents

Lane County non-profits will spend millions to build affordable mobile houses for Oregon residents. Manufacturing begins next year. The project is a collaboration between St. Vincent de Paul and HOPE Community Corporation. They want mobile housing in the state that is energy efficient, fire resistant and easily repairable. Units will...
EUGENE, OR
kpic

Keep your pets safe this summer with these hot weather tips

EUGENE, Ore. — With hot temperatures in the forecast this summer, Greenhill Humane Society wants to remind pet owners of the importance of keeping their pets safe. When it comes to furry family members please remember:. Leave pets at home when running errands. Leaving your animal in a parked...
EUGENE, OR
oregontoday.net

COVID-19 in Oregon/Coos Co., July 25

OHA report, July 22, 2022 – Cases: 1,363 new, 842,352 total; Deaths: 26 new, 8,022 total; Hospitalized: 424, 34 fewer than last week 7/13). CHW report, July 22, 2022 – New cases: 35; Active cases: 341; Hospitalizations: 6; New deaths: 0, 165 total; Total cases: 12,413.
COOS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

VEHICLE ROLLS IN WILBUR AREA

No one was hurt when a vehicle rolled in the Wilbur area on Sunday night. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just after 7:20 p.m. deputies responded to the accident in the 8400 block of Highway 99 North. A 36-year old driver said she believed that a pickup pulled out in front of her, and she swerved, causing the vehicle to roll. Multiple witnesses stated that the pickup did not pull out in front of the vehicle that wrecked. The witnesses said that vehicle was going too fast and that the driver over corrected.
WILBUR, OR
kpic

Van crashes into sign and over a tree in North Bend

NORTH BEND, Ore. — A van crashes into a sign and is launched over a tree in North Bend. It happened Monday just before 9:00 a.m. Police responded to the crash outside The Apothecary on Sherman Ave. The driver exited the vehicle before police arrived and appeared to be...
NORTH BEND, OR
kqennewsradio.com

SCHOOL DISTRICT ISSUES STATEMENT REGARDING STUDENT’S DEATH

The Winston-Dillard School District has issued a statement regarding the death of Kendra Hanks. Superintendent Kimberly Kellison said, “The Winston-Dillard School District is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our student. There are no words that can express to the family how sorry we are, but we send our most sincere condolences. We are working with our partners in Douglas County to provide grief counseling to staff and students who have been impacted emotionally by this tragedy, and we will do everything we can to assist the family in their time of need”.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kpic

Eugene Police responds to five overdoses within 7-hour period

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police officers were kept busy responding to severe overdoses July 22 and into July 23, the police department said Monday. The overdoses were located throughout the city. Calls came in July 22 at 6:05 p.m., 6:22 p.m., 6:37 p.m., 7:35 p.m., and on July 23...
EUGENE, OR
kpic

Suspect in a string of burglaries identified and apprended

EUGENE, Ore. — The suspect in a string of burglaries was identified and apprehended, says the Lane County Sheriff's Office. On Thursday, July 21, deputies were dispatched to a residence near Coburg Road in Eugene for a burglary. According to the sheriff's office, the victim had returned home, after...
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

FIVE PEOPLE INJURED AFTER VEHICLE HITS TREE

Five people were injured after a vehicle hit a tree on Sunday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just after 3:15 p.m. a 41-year old was driving in the 12000 block of South Umpqua Road in the Tiller area when he fell asleep, and his pickup left the roadway and crashed. The driver suffered facial injuries while four children had minor injuries such as scrapes and bruises. The man admitted to driving while tired and not insuring all the kids were wearing their seatbelts. Three of the children were unrestrained.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL CRASH ON STATE HIGHWAY 260 IN JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OREGON

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR (July 25, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at approximately 10:01 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 260 near milepost 15. The preliminary investigation revealed a westbound black Harley Davidson Sportster...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Murder Charge in Douglas Co., July 22

RIDDLE, Ore. – A Riddle man has been arrested in connection with the disappearance and murder of 18-year-old Kendra Hanks of Winston. On Thursday, July 21, 2022, at approximately 3:30 p.m., detectives with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office along with investigators from the Douglas County Major Crimes Team contacted 39-year-old Troy Russell Phelps of Riddle at a residence in the 1500-block of Pruner Road in Riddle. Phelps had become a person of interest in the investigation into the disappearance of Hanks. Phelps was taken into custody after speaking with Detectives. A search warrant was also executed at the residence where Phelps was residing. On Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at approximately 3:30 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office was notified of a deceased person found in Cow Creek in approximately the 9000-block of Cow Creek Road. Investigators responded to the scene and confirmed the death of an adult female, which is suspected to be Kendra Hanks. The body was transported to the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday, July 14, 2022. The death was ultimately ruled a homicide. Sheriff’s Office is awaiting positive identification from the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office has been and continues to be in communication with Hanks’ mother, who is aware of the latest developments in the case. Phelps was transported to and lodged in the Douglas County Jail on charges of Murder in the First Degree and Resisting Arrest. Additional details surrounding the investigation will be withheld to protect the integrity of the investigation. Anyone with information that would aid investigators is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (541) 440-4464 referencing case #22-2871. The Douglas County Major Crimes Team consists of investigators from the Sheriff’s Office, Roseburg Police Department and Oregon State Police working in consultation with the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office.
RIDDLE, OR

