Nexo, Crypto Lender on Prowl for Ailing Rivals, Faces Declining Deposits

By Krisztian Sandor
CoinDesk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrypto lender Nexo has positioned itself in recent months as a potential acquirer of ailing crypto firms. But data posted on the website of an accounting firm contracted by Nexo to provide regular attestations on customer balances shows that the lender may have suffered from withdrawals similar to those that led...

www.coindesk.com

China sending troops and tanks to Russia

The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
Accounting Rules Make the Outcome of Tesla’s Bitcoin Sale Unclear

“The only thing that’s certain is death and taxes.” This idiom may be overused, but adding a third item to that list is usually pretty clever. For example, my editor would probably say: “The only thing that’s certain is death, taxes and a lot of misplaced commas that I have to edit out.” My personal favorite use comes from The Roots’ Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter’s freestyle where he says: “The only thing for sure is taxes, death and trouble.”
Why Sports and Crypto Getting Together Is a Win-Win

Cryptocurrency is the fastest-growing sponsorship category in sports advertising for a reason. The crypto industry adds immense value for leagues, franchises and athletes worldwide. In turn, leagues, franchises and professional athletes are looking to connect with younger audiences, like GenZers and millennials, an elusive and critical demographic for the sports industry that crypto has in spades.
Is Crypto Sports Betting Ready for the Big Leagues?

Kimkibu makes his money betting on sports. Based in South Korea, he mostly trades on Betfair, one of the largest online betting exchanges, where wagers are placed in British pounds, U.S. dollars and other government currencies. Last year he began trading on cryptocurrency-based platforms including Polymarket, Degens and SX Bet,...
Regulators Should Ban Crypto Advertising in Sports

I’ve long been a critic of broadcast and cable networks for permitting “sin” products to be advertised during the hours when impressionable youngsters are watching a sporting event. Ever since I can remember, touchdowns, home runs and other achievements in sports have been associated with beer ads....
What Happens to Celsius Creditors if Crypto Prices Recover?

Suppose bitcoin’s (BTC) price doubles over the coming months. Would the hundreds of thousands of customers whose cryptocurrency assets are frozen within stricken lending platform Celsius Network come out ahead, or just break even?. This is uncharted territory for a U.S. bankruptcy court. The high volatility of cryptocurrencies created...
How Can Banks Get On the Crypto Bandwagon Safely?

The institutionalization of digital assets marches on, with stablecoins providing an entry route that addresses some of market fears. Confirmation of this has come from a bank that handles over 10% of Europe’s B2C payment volumes, which announced it is preparing to include stablecoins and central bank digital currencies (CBDC) on its payment rails.
The SEC’s Escalating Battle Against Crypto

This episode is sponsored by Nexo.io, Chainalysis and FTX US. On today’s episode, NLW catches listeners up on the criminal charges filed against a former Coinbase employee and two of his associates last week around insider trading. The charges come from the Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission, and it is the SEC’s charges that have the biggest implications. Nine of the tokens traded are being labeled by the SEC as securities, but the token issuers are not being given a chance to defend themselves. In a wildly unusual breach of protocol, a commissioner from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission accused the SEC of “regulation by enforcement” in a public press release response. NLW breaks down the escalation on the part of the SEC.
How Bitcoin Can Support the Green Energy Transition

This episode is sponsored by Nexo.io, Chainalysis and FTX US. On this week’s “Long Reads Sunday,” NLW looks at two discussions of the positive role Bitcoin can play in greening the grid. “Need a Use Case for Decentralization? Start with Energy” - Michael Casey. by Level39.
Tesla Recorded $64M Gain on Bitcoin Sales in Q2

Tesla (TSLA) posted a gain of $64 million on the sale of 75% of its bitcoin (BTC) holdings that netted it $936 million in the second quarter, as well as an impairment of $170 million on its remaining holdings, according to its 10-Q filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday.
How Stablecoins Outlasted Instability

Tron founder speaks with CoinDesk about how. On June 20, Justin Sun, founder of the Tron blockchain, revealed his thoughts about a wide range of issues related to stablecoins, which were at the time under great stress in the wake of the Terra collapse. He sat down via teleconference with CoinDesk deputy editor Zack Seward, who started the discussion by asking about the then-prevailing market conditions.
From DeFi to DeCarb

The power of Blockchain lies in building sophisticated access to harness DeFi innovation to unleash the next best investment opportunity: utilizing DeFi applications to DeCarbonize our bustling economy. EY hosts this panel discussion that will explore the role that blockchain can, and is, playing to help individuals and organizations track emissions, offset carbon and how this can be used for corporate and regulatory ESG reporting. How might your organization adopt and implement this framework?
Measuring the Value of Digital Ownership via a Web3 Benchmark

Kelly Ye, CFA, head of research, and Max Good, senior index research analyst at CoinDesk Indices. Web3 – also known as Web 3.0 or Web 3 is a term that has become increasingly popular as the evolution of the Internet advances with digital assets. The term itself describes the next generation of the Internet that allows users to participate beyond reading, enabled by Web1, and writing, enabled by Web2. For example, in the 1990s, Web1 was comprised mostly of a collection of links and homepages that were readable but not particularly interactive. In 2004, the next version of the Internet, Web2 allowed people to not only read content but also create their own and publish it through blogs and social media channels. As people became better informed on how their personal data was collected and used by the publishing and social media platforms, a greater need arose for more privacy, ownership and control of individual information and content. Therefore, Web3 is emerging as the next iteration of the Internet that aims to reduce dependency on large technology companies through the use of decentralized protocols.[1]
European Crypto Exchange Bitstamp Registers to Operate in Italy

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitstamp has obtained approval to operate in Italy, the Luxembourg-based company’s CEO confirmed to CoinDesk. “This registration in Italy is part of our global plans to offer services across Europe and around the world,” said JB Graftieaux in an email. The platform registered with the financial...
Tether, Bitfinex, Hypercore Launch Encrypted Communications Protocol Holepunch

Tether, the issuer of popular stablecoin USDT, along with sister company crypto exchange Bitfinex and peer-to-peer (P2P) infrastructure platform Hypercore have launched Holepunch, a P2P platform intended to allow developers to build Web3 applications. Holepunch is a fully encrypted protocol that is designed to "unlock global communications, empower freedom of...
Bitcoin Drops as Markets Await Another Fed Rate Hike, and a Twitter Data Breach

"The Hash" team dissects today's top stories. The Federal Reserve is expected to raise rates another 75 basis points, as tech giants Alphabet and Meta Platforms report their second-quarter earnings. A huge data breach at Twitter exposes contact details of 5.4 million accounts. Plus, can Aptos Labs bring the Diem blockchain back to life after announcing a $150 million funding round?
Ether Chart Outlook Sours as Price Drops Below $1.4K; Fed Angst Weighs

Ether's price (ETH) recently fell below $1,400, extending Monday's 10% slide, its biggest single-day percentage slide in over a month. The two-day slide marks a clear breakdown of the six-day trading range of $1,460 to $1,660. Sellers appear to be in total control, as evident from the nearly absent lower...
FTX in Talks to Buy South Korean Crypto Exchange Bithumb: Report

Vidente, the owner of popular South Korean crypto exchange Bithumb, said it is in talks to sell its stake to FTX, according to a report on Tuesday from CNBC. Vidente is reportedly considering either a full acquisition of Bithumb by FTX, or joint management of it, according to the report. It hasn't made a final decision yet.
