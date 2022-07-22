Nexo, Crypto Lender on Prowl for Ailing Rivals, Faces Declining Deposits

Kelly Ye, CFA, head of research, and Max Good, senior index research analyst at CoinDesk Indices. Web3 – also known as Web 3.0 or Web 3 is a term that has become increasingly popular as the evolution of the Internet advances with digital assets. The term itself describes the next generation of the Internet that allows users to participate beyond reading, enabled by Web1, and writing, enabled by Web2. For example, in the 1990s, Web1 was comprised mostly of a collection of links and homepages that were readable but not particularly interactive. In 2004, the next version of the Internet, Web2 allowed people to not only read content but also create their own and publish it through blogs and social media channels. As people became better informed on how their personal data was collected and used by the publishing and social media platforms, a greater need arose for more privacy, ownership and control of individual information and content. Therefore, Web3 is emerging as the next iteration of the Internet that aims to reduce dependency on large technology companies through the use of decentralized protocols.[1]

