Senate President Jackson: ' I was pretty shocked then that they would stoop to those low depths’ Senate President responds to ‘Defund The Police’ signs paid for by Maine GOP

Boosting election-denying candidates in GOP primaries could backfire and lead to grave consequences for the country, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) warned Democrats on Tuesday. “It’s not illegal but it sure is stupid,” Romney told HuffPost. “Be careful what you wish for. You may select somebody who actually wins and then you hurt the country as well as your own party.”

