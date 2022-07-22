Senate President Jackson: ' I was pretty shocked then that they would stoop to those low depths’ Senate President responds to ‘Defund The Police’ signs paid for by Maine GOP
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -With Election Season coming up, you’ve probably seen a number of signs for and against political candidates and issues. One sign that is gathering attention is a sign that says “Vote Troy Jackson, Defund the Police.” It was paid for by the Maine Republican Party. Jackson, A...www.wagmtv.com
Comments / 32