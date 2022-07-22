ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conroe, TX

Social Lites - Historic Downtown Conroe

By Margie Taylor
The Courier
The Courier
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The newly owned by the City of Conroe Owen Park will host a Yap & Splash event Saturday July 30 from 10:30am-2:00pm at Owen Park at the old YMCA. Bring your dog for a day of fun in the park involving splash pads, sprinklers, and more water activities! You can attend...

www.yourconroenews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chron.com

Third Ward bakery only makes this three-in-one layered cake on Sundays

Everything is bigger in Texas, and at Cupcake Kitchen in Third Ward, cakes are three times the size. The soul food restaurant and bakery in Houston's historic neighborhood is the only place in town with a colossal, triple-layer pastry that stacks cheesecake, pecan pie and banana pudding cake to make one epic dessert. Meet: the Third Ward Classic Cake.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

This Week in Houston Food Events: $1 Wings and a Beer-Fueled Xmas in July

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:. Pluckers Wing Bar turns 27 this July, and it’s celebrating with a week of specials and events now through Friday, July 29. The lineup of specials includes $5 Pluckers nachos on Monday, July 25: $5 buffalo bites appetizers on Tuesday, July 26; $5 fried pickles and a 90s-themed trivia night on Wednesday, July 27; $5 Holy Mac on Thursday, July 28; and $1 wings and $2 Bud Lights on Friday, July 29.
HOUSTON, TX
momcollective.com

Drive-In Movie Theaters in Houston: An American Tradition

I’ve always had a secret personal obsession with Drive-In movie theaters. There’s something special about watching a movie, outside, under the stars. My first experience with drive-ins was in college, where we were lucky enough to still have an operating drive-in nearby. When I became a mom I...
HOUSTON, TX
Chron.com

Two James Coney Island locations are up for lease in Houston

It may be the end of an era for James Coney Island, as the iconic Houston hot dog restaurant closed its last inner loop location this month, but the chain's former Montrose home still has some life in it. The building at Shepherd and Richmond is up for lease for an undisclosed price, according to LoopNet.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Conroe, TX
Government
City
Conroe, TX
cw39.com

West Memorial Loop closed to traffic for one month

HOUSTON (KIAH) – West Memorial Loop will be closed to vehicular traffic for at least the next month as construction continues around the park. Work begins on Monday, July 25 to make this section of the loop a two-lane road for drivers, from Memorial Drive to the tennis center. The turnaround will also be turned into two lanes.
HOUSTON, TX
Jenifer Knighton

PLK1848 ice cream: A hidden gem at Memorial Villages Farmers Market in Houston, Texas

PLK 1848 ice cream is available for purchase every weekend at the Memorial Villages Farmer's Market located at 10840 Beinhorn Rd in Houston, TX. PLK1848Houston, TX- If you are looking for an upscale, family-friendly environment, Memorial Villages Farmers Market is the place to go! You can walk around and shop at a variety of vendors; try out new foods; and then relax to live music while savoring delicious homemade premium ice cream from PLK 1848.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonfoodfinder.com

Longtime Houston Chef Launches Ambitious Dining Series in Million-Dollar Mansion

Brandon Silva has been a chef in Houston for 22 years, working at high-profile establishments that include Uchi, Wooster’s Garden, Degust and Pesce (for chef Mark Holley). His extensive kitchen experience also includes staging at Copenhagen’s Noma, which was named the best restaurant in the world on numerous occasions. Right now, he’s taking a break from restaurants and focusing on his family. However, once a chef, always a chef, so he’s teaming up with fellow pros on an exclusive dinner series called E.L.P.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#Yap Splash
365thingsinhouston.com

Swing to the sounds of jazz at Houston SummerJazz 2022

Hear award-winning jazz stylings on stage with Houston SummerJazz 2022 at Market Square Park & Wortham Theater Center on Friday, August 19 and Saturday, August 20, 2022. This August, DaCamera heads back to Downtown’s Theater District for another weekend of Houston SummerJazz, featuring a trio of Grammy-nominated jazz artists.
HOUSTON, TX
bloghouston.com

Public cameras return to the streets and (certain) businesses of Houston

Around 10 years ago, the topic of red light cameras was a hot one in Houston politics. Kevin covered the issue quite closely here at blogHOUSTON, and eventually the Kubosh brothers got together to push through a City of Houston charter amendment to ban red light cameras across the city. The Houston City Council, after the inevitable legal fight that occurred after the charter amendment vote, eventually voted to end the contract with the camera vendor, and Houstonians were seemingly free of cameras spying on them as they went about their business. Other towns and cities across Texas also voted to end right light camera ticketing, and eventually Texas house bill 1631, which bans red light cameras across Texas, was signed by Governor Greg Abbott in 2019.
HOUSTON, TX
kwhi.com

AUSTIN COUNTY FAIR ANNOUNCES ENTERTAINMENT LINEUP

The lineup was announced last (Friday) night for the upcoming 95th Annual Austin County Fair in Bellville. On Saturday, October 8th, Austin Meade and Kody West will kick things off. The entertainment continues on Thursday, October 13th, as the Fair welcomes Glen Templeton and Neal McCoy. Then, on Friday, October...
AUSTIN COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
bayoubeatnews.com

Fashion elite converge on Houston for ultimate showdown

Local designers battled it out for a chance to win cash prizes and a trip to New York Fashion Week while showcasing their creations in the highly anticipated 4th annual Fashion Showdown. Contestants fought to capture the attention of the elite panel of judges, including co-founder of FUBU J. Alexander...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Harris Health’s LBJ hospital re-designated as Maternal Level III facility by Texas Dept. of State Health Services

HOUSTON – Harris Health’s Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital has been re-designated as a Maternal Level III facility by the Texas Department of State Health Services on Monday. According to a news release, the three-year recognition places the hospital, part of the Harris Health System, among 44 similarly-designated facilities for their high-quality service and care for new moms and newborns.
TEXAS STATE
familydestinationsguide.com

50 Best Restaurants in Houston, TX — Top-Rated Places to Eat!

The restaurant scene in Houston has boomed in recent years despite the pandemic forcing a few staples to close their doors, enhancing an already rich and varied offering. The barbecue scene is thriving, but so too are plant-based menus. People may be tempted to start with good old home-grown Tex-Mex,...
HOUSTON, TX
The Courier

The Courier

Montgomery County, TX
881
Followers
825
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

The Courier covers news, sports, and community interests for Texas's Montgomery County

 https://www.yourconroenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy