ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Polar bear with can stuck in mouth rescued after asking humans for help

By Brittany Miller
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

A polar bear pleaded with humans for help after getting a tin can stuck in its mouth.

The 2-year-old female was roaming around northern Russia when her tongue was caught in a can of condensed milk.

In order to get help, the bear wandered up to a settlement called Dikson and seemingly begged the residents for relief.

A video shows a man trying to help the bear, but the can appears to be lodged too deeply in its mouth to make much of a difference.

One person told The Mirror, “The bear got so exhausted with the can, it was coming to us and sticking its tongue out.

“But it was impossible to help without traumatizing the bear, so people gave up.”

Eventually, a team from the Moscow Zoo showed up and was able to use a dart to safely tranquilize the bear, remove the can and treat any cuts on its tongue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q3is9_0gp28zih00
A polar bear was rescued after getting a can stuck in its mouth.
NY Post Photo Composite

“We hope that everything will be fine. We left some fish near the bear because she had been without food and water for quite a long time,” Svetlana Akulova, director general of Moscow Zoo, told Reuters .

A vet from the zoo said that, although the bear seemed emaciated and dehydrated, she should be able to fully recover from her injuries.

She is set to be released back to her habitat after a few days of monitoring.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mUiGa_0gp28zih00
Residents of Dikson tried to help the bear, but the can was stuck.
The Siberian Times

Experts say that the bear likely came across the can while trying to search for food in an Arctic outpost.

A polar bear would likely never approach humans like this, but the experts are assuming that this was a result of how desperate she was for help and how weak she was from hunger.

Comments / 13

Gail M Zarra
4d ago

Poor baby she's absolutely beautiful! So glad she got the help that she needed.

Reply
10
Citizen Jane
4d ago

God bless this beautiful bear and her rescuers! 💝

Reply
12
Jennifer Harley
4d ago

🥺 that look in her eyes 🤗🥰 thank you

Reply
16
Related
The Daily South

Can You Help Identify These "Weird Things" That Washed up on an Outer Banks Beach?

Experts at Cape Lookout National Seashore in North Carolina need help identifying "weird things" that washed up on the beach recently, leaving them "stumped." "Okay everybody, we need some help identifying these objects. Our turtle patrol found them on the ocean-side beach recently adjacent to a log covered in goose-neck barnacles. So far, we're stumped as to what they might be," the national park wrote on Facebook alongside two photos of the mystery creatures. "They were about 6 inches long and no longer alive. One guess was they might be a form of sea cucumber (or sea slug?), but they couldn't be matched to any images that were posted online."
WILDLIFE
natureworldnews.com

Great White Shark Shreds Swimmer Into Pieces in Plettenberg Bay, South Africa

A shark attack occurred in the waters off Sanctuary Beach in Plettenberg Bay along the South African coast. The grueling incident involved an apparent great white shark that mauled to death a male swimmer. This is according to the reported testimonies of horrified witnesses in the area. A footage just...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Polar Bear#Hunger#Arctic#The Moscow Zoo#Ny Post Photo Composite#Reuters
LiveScience

Ancient 'bear dog' found in France named after child-murdering cyclops

With jaws equipped to tear the flesh from the bones of their prey, extinct carnivores known as "bear dogs" were powerful predators that prowled Asia, southern Africa, Europe and North America more than 7.5 million years ago. Now, researchers have unearthed the jawbone of one of these extinct carnivores in the Pyrenees mountain range in Europe, shedding light on just how deadly bear dogs were, and confirming how widely they were distributed around the world.
WILDLIFE
Newsweek

Man Drags Alligator Through Park With Bare Hands in Wild Video

A video posted on Facebook showed a man approaching an alligator and dragging it by its tail in a park in Savannah, Georgia. The 26-minute long video showed Marquell White approaching the alligator until he eventually took hold of its tail and dragged it through a park before reaching a body of water where he let go.
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
pethelpful.com

Dog's Reaction to Being Told He Can't Play With a Baby Deer Is Just Priceless

As much as it pains you, sometimes you have to tell your pet no for their own good. Even if they're giving you the puppy-dog eyes. Even when it hurts! That's the lesson that one person on TikTok illustrated with a now-viral video of their dog trying to restrain himself when a baby deer shows up in their yard. The little guy just wanted to make a friend!
ANIMALS
Whiskey Riff

Bald Eagles Try To Fight Off Mother Brown Bear Who Ravages Nest For Eaglets

Here we have some incredibly rare and raw footage, of two of the most ruthless creatures in all of the wilderness. We’re talking about a bald eagle, and a mother brown bear. When it comes to protecting her cubs, mama bear is going to do whatever she can at all costs to keep them safe and healthy, until she lets them go off on their own after about 3 years.
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Video of Little Squirrel Begging for Water at the Grand Canyon Is Just Pitiful

As summertime comes around in the American southwest, drought conditions are skyrocketing yet again. Even the plants and animals who are native to these hot, dry climates are starting to struggle, especially in areas densely populated by people. Some brave critters, like the squirrel in @ketobabe85's TikTok video from the...
ANIMALS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
49K+
Followers
39K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy