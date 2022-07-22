ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Rutgers men's basketball's out-of-conference schedule is here!

By Kristian Dyer
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J0I5G_0gp28uJ400

Rutgers men’s basketball announced their out-of-conference schedule for the upcoming season. The take away from the schedule drop? Rutgers will be tested more this year ahead of the Big Ten schedule.

The biggest opponents on the schedule will be Miami (26-11, No. 34 RPI), Seton Hall (20-11, No. 52 RPI) and Wake Forest (25-10, No. 69 RPI). For comparison, Rutgers finished with an 18-14 record last season and a No. 102 RPI.

Even Temple (17-12, No. 113 RPI) represents a true test for the Scarlet Knights this season.

One of the knocks for Rutgers last season and a major reason why they were in the NCAA Tournament play-in game stems from their lackluster out-of-conference slate last season.

Rutgers did not schedule Lafayette this season.

Nine of the 11 games are at Jersey Mike’s Arena.

A look at the Rutgers men’s basketball out-of-conference schedule:

Monday November 7th Columbia Jersey Mike’s Arena Piscataway, NJ

Thursday November 10th Sacred Heart Jersey Mike’s Arena Piscataway, NJ

Saturday November 12th UMass Lowell Jersey Mike’s Arena Piscataway, NJ

Friday November 18th Temple Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT

Tuesday November 22nd Rider Jersey Mike’s Arena Piscataway, NJ

Saturday November 26th Central Connecticut St. Jersey Mike’s Arena Piscataway, NJ

Wednesday November 30th Miami Watsco Center Coral Gables, FL

Sunday December 11th Seton Hall Jersey Mike’s Arena Piscataway, NJ

Saturday December 17th Wake Forest Jersey Mike’s Arena Piscataway, NJ

Friday December 23rd Bucknell Jersey Mike’s Arena Piscataway, NJ

Friday December 30th Coppin State Jersey Mike’s Arena Piscataway, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westmilfordmessenger.com

Former area high school pitcher inks contract with Trenton Thunder of MLB Draft League

Christian Capuano, a 2016 graduate and former standout pitcher at Vernon Township High School and 2020 graduate of Fairleigh Dickinson University Florham (FDU-Florham), has signed a contract with the Trenton Thunder of the Major League Baseball (MLB) Draft League. Formed in 2021, the MLB Draft League is a training ground for baseball’s top draft-eligible talent. The league is comprised of six teams that play in former minor league baseball stadiums in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio, and West Virginia. In its inaugural season last year, 39 players from the league were selected in the MLB Draft and another 50 players from the league either signed with MLB teams as undrafted free agents or with the independent league.
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Horse collapses, dies mid-race at NJSS in East Rutherford, NJ

EAST RUTHERFORD — A 2-year-old filly died mid-race at the Meadowlands Racing track on Friday. Fox Valley Adele was leading the pack in race 6 of the New Jersey Sire Stakes 2-year-old Fillies Pace Final, which is a harness racing event. The young horse was overtaken about halfway through and almost immediately collapsed. Marcus Miller, Fox Valley Adele's driver, was not seriously injured.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
PIX11

Ticket guaranteeing $1,000 a week for life sold in NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A lucky winner will get $1,000 a week for the rest of their life after buying a winning lottery ticket sold in Manhattan. The Cash4Life ticket was sold for the Wednesday drawing. It was bought at 1356 Amsterdam Liquor located at 1356 Amsterdam Avenue. Winning...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Brunswick, NJ
City
Lafayette Township, NJ
City
Piscataway Township, NJ
New Brunswick, NJ
Sports
essexnewsdaily.com

Cruise Night continues to delight Bloomfield

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Sponsored by the Bloomfield Center Alliance, the popular Cruise Night will continue to attract local classic car enthusiasts to Bloomfield Avenue and Broad Street for one last evening this summer, Wednesday, July 27, from 6 to 9 p.m. So come out and hear some ’50s music, dance if you like, and talk to the individuals who own and drive these vintage wheels. Visit Cruise Night to discover the attraction and lore of an eight-cylinder love affair.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Mohegan Sun Arena#Jersey#Wake Forest#Ct
themontclairgirl.com

Romantic Restaurants for Date Night in North Jersey

With such a wide array of restaurants in the area, it can be hard to choose the right one for date night. There are many factors that contribute to a romantic setting — it could be the lighting, the music, the ambiance, the decor, and — of course — the food and drinks. Since there are truly just so many romantic spots in Essex County and beyond, we decided to craft a guide to the must-visit romantic restaurants in the North Jersey area. We already rounded up romantic Montclair area restaurants for you to choose from, but decided we needed something even more comprehensive. Read on to learn about the most romantic North Jersey restaurants for your next date night.
RESTAURANTS
boozyburbs.com

North Jersey Shop Has State’s Best Chocolate Chip Cookies

The people over at Yelp have shared their list of the Best Chocolate Chip Cookies in Every State (Read Full List). Chocolate chip cookies are a “mainstay” with plenty of options out there to choose from — plus August 4th is approaching which is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Seton Hall University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Wake Forest University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
ABCNY

4 killed, 1 critical after fiery 3-car crash in Newark, New Jersey

NEWARK, N.J. (WABC) -- Four people were killed and another was in critical condition at the hospital following a fiery three-car crash in Newark early Saturday. According to police, officers responded to the intersection of Frelinghuysen Avenue and Evergreen Avenue just after 4:20 a.m. where the three vehicles were engulfed in flames.
travelnowsmart.com

Hotels With a Swimming Pool in Room in New Jersey

If you’re looking for a hotel with a swimming pool in room in New Jersey, here are some recommendations. Ocean Place Resort & Spa, Holiday Inn East Windsor, Inn of the Dove – Cherry Hill, and Courtyard Parsippany are just a few of the choices. The best part? All of them are located in a beautiful setting just off the coast. And what about those spas?
TRAVEL
CBS Philly

Ben Franklin Bridge To Close In Both Directions Sunday Morning For Ben To The Shore Charity Bicycle Event

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Ben Franklin Bridge will be closed in both directions to vehicle traffic for a few hours Sunday morning. The closure will take place between 6:15 a.m. and 8 a.m. for the annual Ben to the Shore charity bicycle event. The PATCO train service and the Ben Franklin Bridge’s pedestrian walkway will not be affected by the roadway closure. Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route and some options include, the Walt Whitman Bridge, the Betsy Ross Bridge or ride PATCO. PATCO will increase service to connect participants to the start of the event. Trains will run every 20 minutes from 4:30 a.m. to 6:30 a.m.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New Jersey Monthly

Millburn Chef Fighting to Change New Jersey’s Liquor License Laws

Owners of New Jersey BYO restaurants are looking to change the state’s liquor license laws, which have been in place since the end of Prohibition. Chef Ehren Ryan, the owner of Common Lot, a BYO in Millburn, made it through the pandemic. Now, with other Jersey restaurant owners, he’s advocating for an updated law allowing BYOs to sell beer, wine and strong ciders, “which would make a drastic change to their profit.” Ryan’s idea for a new license would preserve a competitive advantage for current license holders, as they will be the only restaurants in the state permitted to offer spirits, cocktails and a full bar.
MILLBURN, NJ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

132K+
Followers
177K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy