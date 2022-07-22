Rutgers men's basketball's out-of-conference schedule is here!

Rutgers men’s basketball announced their out-of-conference schedule for the upcoming season. The take away from the schedule drop? Rutgers will be tested more this year ahead of the Big Ten schedule.

The biggest opponents on the schedule will be Miami (26-11, No. 34 RPI), Seton Hall (20-11, No. 52 RPI) and Wake Forest (25-10, No. 69 RPI). For comparison, Rutgers finished with an 18-14 record last season and a No. 102 RPI.

Even Temple (17-12, No. 113 RPI) represents a true test for the Scarlet Knights this season.

One of the knocks for Rutgers last season and a major reason why they were in the NCAA Tournament play-in game stems from their lackluster out-of-conference slate last season.

Rutgers did not schedule Lafayette this season.

Nine of the 11 games are at Jersey Mike’s Arena.

A look at the Rutgers men’s basketball out-of-conference schedule:

Monday November 7th Columbia Jersey Mike’s Arena Piscataway, NJ

Thursday November 10th Sacred Heart Jersey Mike’s Arena Piscataway, NJ

Saturday November 12th UMass Lowell Jersey Mike’s Arena Piscataway, NJ

Friday November 18th Temple Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT

Tuesday November 22nd Rider Jersey Mike’s Arena Piscataway, NJ

Saturday November 26th Central Connecticut St. Jersey Mike’s Arena Piscataway, NJ

Wednesday November 30th Miami Watsco Center Coral Gables, FL

Sunday December 11th Seton Hall Jersey Mike’s Arena Piscataway, NJ

Saturday December 17th Wake Forest Jersey Mike’s Arena Piscataway, NJ

Friday December 23rd Bucknell Jersey Mike’s Arena Piscataway, NJ

Friday December 30th Coppin State Jersey Mike’s Arena Piscataway, NJ