2 sought after shooting wounds 4 in downtown Los Angeles

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police were searching for two assailants Friday after three men and a woman were shot and wounded on a downtown Los Angeles street.

The shooting occurred Thursday night outside a store at 7th and Spring streets.

One victim was in critical condition, two were in stable condition and another was treated at the scene, said Officer Drake Madison, a Police Department spokesperson.

There was no information about the motive, Madison said.

The Associated Press

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

