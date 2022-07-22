ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plant City, FL

Residents In Phase II Of Cart-To-Curb Program Will Begin To Receive New Carts Starting July 25

By Local News Desk
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
PLANT CITY, Fla. – Plant City residents in Phase II of the City’s Cart-To-Curb automated trash collection program will receive their new carts between July 25 and August 19.

Residents should not use the new carts until the week of August 22 when Cart-to-Curb service begins for them. Trash placed in the new carts will not be collected until the week of August 22 – residents should use their current receptacles until then.

The new carts will be accompanied by bags with a solid waste guide and other important information for residents. Residents should check their bags to see if they are one of the eight lucky residents in Phase II who will win a prize package.

Carts are available in three sizes for the new program: 95, 65, and 35 gallons. To change your cart size or request an additional cart, call (813) 659-4222 after October 3. Half of the City’s single-family residential customers converted to automated trash collection in August last year, and the other half are converting this year.

Cart-to-Curb is increasing the efficiency of trash collection in Plant City, creating a healthier work environment for employees, reducing operating costs, and improving the cleanliness of our residential neighborhoods. Last month, the winners of the contest to name the City’s three newest automated trash collection trucks were announced.

The winning truck names were “Scoopy,” which was submitted by Carol Rhodes; “Obi One Can Only,” which was submitted by Dean Davis; and “Hauling Harry,” which was submitted by Melissa Isgett.

To learn more about Cart-To-Curb, visit plantcitygov.com/mycart , call (813) 757-9208 or email solidwaste@plantcitygov.com .

