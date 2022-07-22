Season Review: Nolan Patrick

Vegas Golden Knights forward Nolan Patrick played in just 25 games in the 2021-22 season due to injuries.

Forward Nolan Patrick got off to a promising start with the Vegas Golden Knights in his first season with the team, but injuries would hold him back the rest of the way.

Patrick, 23, played in just 25 games for the Golden Knights, having totaled a mere two goals and five assists.

At the start of the season, Patrick had opportunities at center on the first line, He would score his first goal in his fourth game with the team. Good fortune did not follow the forward from there, though, as he would go on the IR two days later with an undisclosed injury.

Patrick missed two months. Not long after he returned for Vegas' New Year's Eve game against the Anaheim Ducks, the forward had to miss a game due to COVID-19.

Patrick had a strong showing in his team's overtime loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Jan. 25 when he scored a goal and an assist.

Just five games later, he took a hard hit to the head in the Golden Knights' loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Feb. 16, which put him on the IR for nearly a month.

He returned for seven games in March but would then sit out the rest of the season due to an undisclosed injury.

Even five years into his NHL career, Patrick still has not had a complete opportunity to show his true capability.

The forward was a lottery prospect coming into the league, eventually having been selected second overall by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2017 NHL Draft.

Patrick played in a combined 145 games in his first two seasons with the franchise, but missed his entire third-year campaign with a migraine disorder at was a crucial point for development in his young career.

This hiatus seemed to have taken a toll on the forward, as he scored just four goals and five assists in his 52 games played in the 2020-21 season.

Patrick was then traded to the Nashville Predators in the 2021 offseason, before he was dealt to the Vegas for former Golden Knights forward Cody Glass.

One would think the young center is due for a break. With the team recently trading center Max Pacioretty, Patrick could have a more impactful role in Vegas next season if he stays healthy, especially considering center Jack Eichel did not have a full season to truly prove his value to the team in 2021-22.

For all VGK Today news, follow @HondoCarpenter and @champion_aidan on Twitter.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.