At approximately 09:00 Monticello Wayne County 911 dispatched rescue units to the Susie community of Wayne county for an injury accident. Units responded to the area to provide traffic control assistance while Monticello Fire Department and Susie Vol. Fire Department extracted the occupants. Once extracted the patients were turned over to Wayne County EMS and taken to Air Methods KY 3 Somerset and PHI 7 Somerset KY who were standing by on the scene. Units continued to keep the area closed while Wayne County Sheriff’s Office conducted their report. As of this time all rescue units are clear of the area and the roadway is back open.

WAYNE COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO