ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood Township, NJ

LAKEWOOD: LARGE BRUSH FIRE

By OCSN925
ocscanner.news
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUse caution in the area of Route 70 and...

ocscanner.news

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ocscanner.news

MARLBORO: WAREHOUSE FIRE UPDATE FROM SATURDAY’S FIRE

The Robertsville Volunteer Fire Company #1 released the following final summary of the large warehouse fire:. 07/23/22 1633 hours: 3rd Alarm in Marlboro’s Local. Units dispatched for a heavy smoke condition on the outside of a warehouse. Heavy smoke and fire was reported by arriving police and the box was struck. Shortly after, a 2nd and 3rd Alarm were struck for manpower. Monmouth County Hazmat, Monmouth County Fire Marshals Office, New Jersey State Fire Marshals Office, Neptune OEM operated on scene due to large Hazardous Materials inside the warehouse, and air monitoring was conducted.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lakewood Township, NJ
ocscanner.news

BRICK: MEDICAL EMERGENCY ON BARNEGAT BAY

Emergency personnel were notified of a person suffering from a cardiac emergency on a boat in Barnegat Bay. Medics met boat and transported patient to the hospital.
BRICK, NJ
ocscanner.news

LAKEWOOD: FATAL MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH UNDER INVESTIGATION

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on July 22, 2022, at approximately 8:20 p.m., the Lakewood Township Police Department responded to the area of South Lake Drive and East Lake Park Drive for a motor vehicle crash with serious injuries. An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brush Fire
ocscanner.news

MARLBORO: WAREHOUSE FIRE — MULTI ALARMS

Emergency personnel as well as firefighters from various townships are on the scene of a large, multi alarm, car storage warehouse fire on Boundary Road. This is a developing story and we are working on getting additional information. There will be road closures and traffic back ups in this area as these firemen attempt to gain control of this fire. As updates become available, we will provide them.
MARLBORO TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

BARNEGAT: WORKING STRUCTURE FIRE

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a working structure fire on the 100 block of Cox Road. Fire marshal has been dispatched to the scene. We will keep you updated as any new developments come in. Please avoid the area.
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Passenger Killed In Lakewood Crash Identified

A 44-year-old woman killed in a crash in Lakewood has been identified, authorities said. Juana Lopez-Hernandez, a citizen of Mexico, was a front-seat passenger in the collision, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer. On Friday, July 22, at approximately 8:20 p.m., Lakewood police responded to South Lake Drive...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
ocscanner.news

LITTLE EGG HARBOR: CAR MAKES U-TURN, COLLIDES WITH AND KILLS MOTORCYCLIST

On Sunday July 24th, 2022, at approximately 2:00 p.m. Little Egg Harbor Police officers responded to Route 539 at the Garden State Parkway overpass for a crash involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle. Preliminary investigation indicates the motorcycle was traveling north on Route 539 when the passenger vehicle, which had been parked on the northbound shoulder of the road, attempted to make a U-turn. The motorcycle collided with the driver side of the vehicle, causing the operator to be ejected. The operator of the motorcycle, a 30 year old male from West Creek NJ, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced at the scene. The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact the Little Egg Harbor Police Department at (609) 296-3666.
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

LAKEWOOD: POLICE BLOTTER UPDATES

On Saturday July 16, 2022, Patrolman Connor Woods responded to the area of Holly St. to assist Capt. Langenberger actively in a foot pursuit with Jaim Malka 29 years old of Deal, NJ. Malka became irate towards utility workers that were wiring to serve the area with internet capabilities and grabbed the cable wires and attempted to pull them off of the pole and sustained lacerations on his hands. Malka was apprehended by Capt. Langenberger and subsequently transported to the Monmouth Medical Centers Southern Campus by Lakewood EMS for a minor hand injury.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy