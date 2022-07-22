LAKEWOOD: LARGE BRUSH FIRE

On Sunday July 24th, 2022, at approximately 2:00 p.m. Little Egg Harbor Police officers responded to Route 539 at the Garden State Parkway overpass for a crash involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle. Preliminary investigation indicates the motorcycle was traveling north on Route 539 when the passenger vehicle, which had been parked on the northbound shoulder of the road, attempted to make a U-turn. The motorcycle collided with the driver side of the vehicle, causing the operator to be ejected. The operator of the motorcycle, a 30 year old male from West Creek NJ, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced at the scene. The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact the Little Egg Harbor Police Department at (609) 296-3666.

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO